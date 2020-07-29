Cetin picks Kaltura to power multinational cloud TV service

NEW YORK – Kaltura, the leading video cloud, announced today that it has been selected to deploy and power a new multi-national cloud TV service providing a single Cloud TV solution intended to be offered on wholesale principle across the CEE Region by CETIN, the infrastructure-based wholesale telecommunications services provider incorporated in Czech Republic.

Kaltura will deploy a complete cloud service including the Kaltura TV Platform, cross device user experience, security, origin packager and private CDN powered by Broadpeak. Kaltura will also act as the system integrator. In most instances these deployments will serve as a new TV service, expanding existing offerings such as broadband and telephony provided by the local telco. The solution may also include the migration of existing TV services to the new cloud-based platform.

The new service will provide an advanced multiscreen viewing experience for users on any device, including set top box, smart TVs and mobile devices. The service will serve as a super aggregator, designed to allow viewers to benefit from linear TV and live content, time-shifted services and most relevant streaming services all via a unified cross device and personalized experience. This super-aggregation strategy allows the operators to keep viewers within their branded experience, while allowing them to connect to their existing streaming subscriptions, directly within their trusted cloud TV service.

