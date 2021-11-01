CES 2021: DOCSIS 3.1 shipments soar, TV makers gravitate to Google TV

The all-virtual/all-digital CES confab gets underway today. Before we dive into some news nuggets from the event, here's a message of longing from the city of Las Vegas, the event's long-time host:
It’s not the same without you, @CES. We look forward to hosting the greatest in tech back in Vegas next year. #VegasMeansBusiness pic.twitter.com/Kyx1jgr0Na— Vegas (@Vegas) January 11, 2021
Here's a snapshot of CES-related news to start off the week:
DOCSIS 3.1, a widely deployed CableLabs-specified platform, has paved the way to deliver 1-Gig services on hybrid fiber/coax (HFC) networks. Jeff Heynen, VP of broadband access and home networking at Dell'Oro Group, estimates that 76% of all DOCSIS consumer premises equipment (CPE) shipped in Q3 2020 were DOCSIS 3.1 devices.
CableLabs issued the multi-Gig DOCSIS 4.0 specifications last March. Some initial D4.0 product prototypes could emerge before the end of 2021.
Netgear's new wares will carry a manufacturer's suggested retail price of a lofty $599.99. However, cable operators and other service providers are also exploring use cases for Wi-Fi 6E, including for in-home video distribution and premium-level broadband offerings.
- Long-time Roku partner TCL is branching out with products that run on the new Google TV platform. Sony also supports the new Google TV platform, as does Google in its latest iteration of the Chromecast streamer.
- LG Electronics has teamed up with Google to bring its Stadia online gaming service to select smart TVs outfitted with the webOS platform in the second half of 2021. LG, which is also adding support for Google TV, said Stadia would be available only on its smart TVs running webOS 6.0 at launch, with TVs with webOS 5.0 set to get access to Stadia later in 2021.
— Jeff Baumgartner, Senior Editor, Light Reading