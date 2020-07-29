Vodafone is latest major operator to deploy Harmonic's 'CableOS' platform

SAN JOSE, Calif. – Harmonic (NASDAQ: HLIT) today announced that Vodafone is actively rolling out its Gigabit internet service across Germany using Harmonic's CableOS virtualized access solution. Vodafone Germany is the largest cable operator in Europe, with over 25 million homes passed. As the leader in next-generation cable broadband access technology and the industry pioneer in virtualization, Harmonic enables greater gigabit network deployment velocity, scalability and efficiency.

"During the last months, Vodafone largely increased the number of Gigabit households in Germany due to the nationwide rollout of DOCSIS 3.1 technology. Through gigabit networks we are building a digital society that improves lives, enabling businesses and consumers to connect anywhere at any time," said Guido Weißbrich, director of network planning and network deployment at Vodafone Germany. "We chose Harmonic's CableOS solution to power our GigaCable Max service for its software-based architecture, scalability and efficiency, enabling us to deploy a world-class gigabit-capable network while solving critical space, power and cost challenges."

Harmonic is providing Vodafone with its CableOS vCMTS software, CableOS Remote PHY devices and CableOS Central cloud-connected management service, all deployed in an innovative new architecture optimized for Vodafone's German network.

Harmonic