Sign In Register
5G
The Edge
Open RAN
Private Networks
Cloud Native/NFV
Security
AI/Automation
Cable/Video
DOCSIS CCAP Cable Business Services 10G The Bauminator
IoT
OSS/BSS
SD-WAN
Optical/IP
FTTX DCI Routing Any Haul/X-Haul
Test & Measurement
Services
4G/3G/WiFi
6G
Regions
Asia Africa Europe India Middle East
Industry Show News
Mobile World Congress Big 5G Event
Events
Asia Tech 2020 Digital SymposiumNGON & DCI World Digital SymposiumOpen RAN EcosystemService Provider Security Strategies for the Software Defined Enterprise
Events Archives
SD-WAN Digital SymposiumGlobal Telecoms Awards5G Transport & Network Strategies
Webinars
Upcoming Webinars Archived Webinars 5G Webinars Live Learning Webinars
White Papers
Tech Centers
Future Vision Tech Center
Market Leader Programs
Internet for the Future
Communities
The 5G Exchange LR Asia Broadband World News Connecting Africa Telecoms.com Women In Comms
Light Reading Video
Telecom Innovators Showcase
Light Reading Audio
Light Reading Podcast Executive Spotlight Q&A
News & Views Events Leading Lights Awards About Us Advertise With Us Newsletter Signup
x
Newsletter Signup Sign In Register
CCAP

Vecima scooped up Nokia's cable access assets for just $4.87M

News Analysis Jeff Baumgartner, Senior Editor, Light Reading 11/13/2020
Comment (0)

Vecima didn't have to dig too deeply into its pocketbook to acquire Nokia's cable access network technologies and assets.

According to Vecima's fiscal Q1 2021 financial statements (PDF), the Victoria, Canada-based supplier nabbed those Nokia assets, which include products for new distributed, remote MAC PHY architectures and DOCSIS Provisioning over Ethernet (DPoE) tech, for C$6.4 million ($4.87 million).

The purchase price included inventory, property, plant and equipment, intangible assets and goodwill. There are no additional earn-outs associated with the deal, Vecima President and CEO Sumit Kumar confirmed Thursday on the company's fiscal Q1 call. Vecima ended the period with a cash balance of C$27.3 million ($20.77 million).

Nokia first acquired those assets when it acquired a startup called Gainspeed in 2016, but did not disclose the purchase price.

It appears that Vecima got a screaming deal. Kumar noted on Thursday's earnings call that the acquired portfolio of Nokia cable access network assets is expected to produce an incremental 10% to 15% of revenues for Vecima's fiscal 2021.

Vecima's filing also sheds more light on the financial performance of the Nokia cable assets. For the quarter ended September 30, 2020, they produced sales of C$1.09 million ($829,588), a net loss of C$787,000 ($598,962), along with assets of C$4.42 million ($3.36 million) and liabilities of C$2.5 million ($1.9 million)

The purchase price was not revealed when the deal was closed in August. But Nokia was clear at the time it thought Vecima had the right focus, resources and complementary product portfolio to take those cable access assets forward.

Kumar echoed as much this week. "A market like DAA and the fiber-to-the-home EPON requires, in our industry, especially the cable customers … a focus of a vendor of the scale and size and capability of Vecima," he said. "We believe ... that the home of the asset and the opportunity to realize the vison of the assets was suitable for a company like Vecima. That was certainly sponsored by some of the most important customers in the industry."

Signs of DAA momentum

The acquired Nokia assets partially contributed to Vecima's fiscal Q1, which produced revenues of C$27.8 ($21.15 million), up from $20.1 million ($15.29 million) in the year-ago period. That revenue result, driven by an 81% year-on-year increase in Vecima's video and broadband solutions business, was the company's best in over four years. "We're off to an excellent start," Kumar said.

Sales of Vecima's Entra-branded DAA lineup were up 16x, to $5.2 million ($3.95 million) as production deployments of the vendor's remote PHY nodes started to build in the period.

Kumar estimated that Vecima now has "hundreds" of Entra remote PHY nodes live in the field. The vendor has Entra-related activity underway with 46 operators, including "significantly higher than six" in the Tier 1 category, he said.

The new Nokia assets give Vecima a remote MAC PHY option that will enable operators to distribute both the physical layer of the converged cable access platform to the node along with the MAC processing. It also gives Vecima, which competes with the likes of CommScope, Casa Systems, Harmonic and Cisco, product options that fit into the new CableLabs-specified Flexible MAC Architecture.

Related posts:

— Jeff Baumgartner, Senior Editor, Light Reading

Related Stories
COMMENTS
Newest First | Oldest First | Threaded View
Add Comment
Be the first to post a comment regarding this story.
EDUCATIONAL RESOURCES
sponsor supplied content
White Paper: Transform Cable Hubs into Application-Centric Cloud Sites
White Paper: Prepare for the Future with Low-Latency Upstream Scheduling in Remote PHY
White Paper: Transform Your Cable Access Network with Remote PHY
White Paper: Go Cloud Native to Grow Revenue, Reduce Costs and Mitigate Risk
Whitepaper:New Revenue Growth Engine for Cable Mobile xHaul Over DOCSIS
White Paper: How to Achieve a Level of Network Security that Builds Trust from the Inside out
Educational Resources Archive
FEATURED VIDEO
UPCOMING LIVE EVENTS
Asia Tech 2020 Digital Symposium
November 23, 2020, One Day Digital Symposium
NGON & DCI World Digital Symposium
December 1-4, 2020, Digital Symposium
Open RAN Ecosystem
December 8-10, 2020, Two Day Digital Symposium
Service Provider Security Strategies for the Software Defined Enterprise
December 15, 2020, A One Day Digital Symposium
All Upcoming Live Events
UPCOMING WEBINARS
November 16, 2020 How to Build a Cloud-Native CDN and Bring Scalability to the Edge
November 16, 2020 The Power of Integrating Security and Networking in Service Provider Networks
November 17, 2020 Efficient Path and Slice Management with Automation
November 17, 2020 How Service Providers Can Profit From Microsoft Direct Routing
November 18, 2020 Putting customers at the heart of digital transformation
November 18, 2020 Opening the Audio-Video Pipeline
Lowering content delivery costs, speeding time-to-market
November 19, 2020 Accelerating 5G With the Network Digital Twin
November 19, 2020 SCTE•ISBE Live Learning Webinar Series: Testing the Next-Gen Cable Network
November 22, 2020 Asia Tech Digital Symposium
November 24, 2020 Game On: Enhance Your 5G Network to Support the Next Level of Service Experience
December 1, 2020 This is how AI is going to change our world
December 2, 2020 Making a Cutting-Edge Digital Transformation a Reality
December 3, 2020 Why e2e orchestration is key to win 5G enterprise business
December 8, 2020 Open RAN Ecosystem Symposium Day One
December 10, 2020 Open RAN Ecosystem Symposium Day Two
December 10, 2020 SCTE•ISBE Live Learning Webinar Series: Dreaming of Streaming Video
December 15, 2020 Service Provider Security Strategies for the Enterprise
Webinar Archive
PARTNER PERSPECTIVES - content from our sponsors
It's All About the Outcomes, Folks! By Gaurav Vaid, Senior Director, Product Management, Mobile Core, Cisco
Go Beyond SASE at the SD-WAN Edge By Pat Vitalone, Product Marketing Manager, Routing and SD-WAN, Cisco
Automation: The Best Roads Are the Curvy Ones By Cisco Systems
Digital Era Demands New Approaches to Power By Fang Liangzhou, CMO of Huawei Digital Power Product Line
5G Changes the World, IT Connects the Future By Dr. Tan Lili, General Manager of the Information System Department, Guangdong Mobile
All Partner Perspectives
GUEST PERSPECTIVES - curated contributions
Is the COVID-19 pandemic a catalyst for the fourth industrial revolution? By Javier Ger, Telecom Argentina & Claudio Saes, Bell Labs Consulting
All Guest Perspectives
HOME
Sign In
SEARCH
CLOSE
MORE
CLOSE