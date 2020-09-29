Vecima notches remote PHY win

VICTORIA, British Columbia – Vecima Networks Inc. (TSX: VCM) announced today that Saskatchewan-based cable operator Access Communications Co-operative has selected Vecima's Entra Remote PHY portfolio to bring faster, ultra-reliable broadband to customers in Saskatchewan. In the upcoming months, Access Communications will upgrade several of its communities to enable new high bandwidth data services.

Built on CableLabs standards to ensure maximum interoperability and independence, the Vecima Entra platform enables operators like Access Communications to deploy next generation, R-PHY enabled access nodes with existing third-party CCAP cores and in parallel to third-party access node products. This flexibility avoids vendor lock-in and allows operators to select best-in-breed components.

Vecima's Entra Remote PHY node is an ultra-high density, four port Distributed Access Architecture (DAA) node capable of supporting up to two downstreams and four upstreams. Full spectrum DOCSIS 3.1 data channels and support for legacy video services are standard. Operators can segment their network into smaller service groups, either upon initial installation or at a later date, thus increasing subscriber data rates to Gigabit service or better. This flexibility allows for sustainable capacity planning and upgrades to alleviate bandwidth constraints.

Additionally, Access Communications will leverage Vecima's Entra Remote PHY Monitor (RPM) application to collect, store, and present operational data in a simplified, clear, and consistent way to ensure rapid deployment and ongoing support of the network, inclusive of both Vecima and third-party components.

Read the full announcement here.

