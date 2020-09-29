Sign In Register
5G
The Edge
Open RAN
Private Networks
Cloud Native/NFV
Security
AI/Automation
Cable/Video
DOCSIS CCAP Cable Business Services 10G The Bauminator
IoT
OSS/BSS
SD-WAN
Optical/IP
FTTX DCI Routing Any Haul/X-Haul
Test & Measurement
Services
4G/3G/WiFi
6G
Regions
Asia Africa Europe India Middle East
Industry Show News
Mobile World Congress Big 5G Event
Events
Cable Next-Gen Digital SymposiumDistributing/Processing Next-Gen Streaming Video5G Ecosystem Digital SymposiumGlobal Telecoms Awards
Events Archives
Big 5G EventCable Next Gen-Technologies & StrategiesLeading Lights Awards
Webinars
Upcoming Webinars Archived Webinars 5G Webinars Live Learning Webinars
White Papers
Tech Centers
Future Vision Tech Center
Market Leader Programs
Internet for the Future
Communities
The 5G Exchange LR Asia Broadband World News Connecting Africa Telecoms.com Women In Comms
Light Reading Video
Telecom Innovators Showcase
Light Reading Audio
Light Reading Podcast Executive Spotlight Q&A
News & Views Events Leading Lights Awards About Us Advertise With Us Newsletter Signup
x
Newsletter Signup Sign In Register
CCAP

Vecima notches remote PHY win

News Wire Feed Light Reading 9/29/2020
Comment (0)

VICTORIA, British Columbia – Vecima Networks Inc. (TSX: VCM) announced today that Saskatchewan-based cable operator Access Communications Co-operative has selected Vecima's Entra Remote PHY portfolio to bring faster, ultra-reliable broadband to customers in Saskatchewan. In the upcoming months, Access Communications will upgrade several of its communities to enable new high bandwidth data services.

Built on CableLabs standards to ensure maximum interoperability and independence, the Vecima Entra platform enables operators like Access Communications to deploy next generation, R-PHY enabled access nodes with existing third-party CCAP cores and in parallel to third-party access node products. This flexibility avoids vendor lock-in and allows operators to select best-in-breed components.

Vecima's Entra Remote PHY node is an ultra-high density, four port Distributed Access Architecture (DAA) node capable of supporting up to two downstreams and four upstreams. Full spectrum DOCSIS 3.1 data channels and support for legacy video services are standard. Operators can segment their network into smaller service groups, either upon initial installation or at a later date, thus increasing subscriber data rates to Gigabit service or better. This flexibility allows for sustainable capacity planning and upgrades to alleviate bandwidth constraints.

Additionally, Access Communications will leverage Vecima's Entra Remote PHY Monitor (RPM) application to collect, store, and present operational data in a simplified, clear, and consistent way to ensure rapid deployment and ongoing support of the network, inclusive of both Vecima and third-party components.

Read the full announcement here.

Vecima Networks
Access Communications

Related Stories
COMMENTS
Newest First | Oldest First | Threaded View
Add Comment
Be the first to post a comment regarding this story.
EDUCATIONAL RESOURCES
FEATURED VIDEO
UPCOMING LIVE EVENTS
Cable Next-Gen Digital Symposium
October 6-10, 2020, Two Day Digital Symposium
Distributing/Processing Next-Gen Streaming Video
October 15, 2020, Online Seminar
5G Ecosystem Digital Symposium
October 19-21, 2020, Two Day Digital Symposium
Global Telecoms Awards
November 6, 2020, London, UK
All Upcoming Live Events
UPCOMING WEBINARS
September 30, 2020 Rewriting the FTTx playbook with Open and Disaggregated approach
September 30, 2020 IoT Innovation to Provide Social Good in Pandemic
October 1, 2020 Extracting the business value from cloud transformation – myths and realities of value generation
October 6, 2020 Cable Next-Gen Symposium Day One
October 7, 2020 Edge Computing in Telco Networks: Gaining the Competitive Edge
October 8, 2020 Cable Next-Gen Symposium Day Two
October 8, 2020 5G Core Security: Assessing Commercial Readiness
October 12, 2020 The 5G Platform – Using the Value Plane to Bridge Business and Network Empowering Next-Generation Monetization
October 13, 2020 The state of SRv6
October 13, 2020 Accelerate the Deployment of 5G Open vRAN featuring WWT, Cisco & Altiostar
October 15, 2020 Distributing/Processing Next-Gen Streaming Video
October 22, 2020 SCTE•ISBE Live Learning Webinar Series: Virtualizing the Cable Access Network
November 19, 2020 SCTE•ISBE Live Learning Webinar Series: Testing the Next-Gen Cable Network
December 10, 2020 SCTE•ISBE Live Learning Webinar Series: Dreaming of Streaming Video
Webinar Archive
PARTNER PERSPECTIVES - content from our sponsors
Choosing the Right SD-WAN Enables Valuable Opportunities for Service Providers By Fortinet
COVID-19: The Lasting Impacts on Telecom By Huawei
Security assurance is essential in a 5G world By ZTE
AUTIN, Contactless Intelligent Operations By Huawei
'Five Uninterrupted Support' for Remote Network Assurance By Huawei
All Partner Perspectives
GUEST PERSPECTIVES - curated contributions
Is the COVID-19 pandemic a catalyst for the fourth industrial revolution? By Javier Ger, Telecom Argentina & Claudio Saes, Bell Labs Consulting
All Guest Perspectives
HOME
Sign In
SEARCH
CLOSE
MORE
CLOSE