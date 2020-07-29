Sign In Register
5G
The Edge
Open RAN
Private Networks
Cloud Native/NFV
Security
AI/Automation
Cable/Video
DOCSIS CCAP Cable Business Services 10G The Bauminator
IoT
OSS/BSS
SD-WAN
Optical/IP
FTTX DCI Routing Any Haul/X-Haul
Test & Measurement
Services
4G/3G/WiFi
6G
Regions
Asia Africa Europe India Middle East
Industry Show News
Mobile World Congress Big 5G Event
Events
Edge Computing Asia Tech 2020 Optical Networking & Date Center ConnectAfricaCom 2020 Cable Next Gen-Technologies & Strategies
Events Archives
Securing Next-Gen Streaming VideoCloud Native WorldCable Next-Gen Europe Digital Symposium
Webinars
Upcoming Webinars Archived Webinars 5G Webinars Live Learning Webinars
White Papers
Tech Centers
Future Vision Tech Center
Market Leader Programs
Internet for the Future
Communities
The 5G Exchange LR Asia Broadband World News Connecting Africa Telecoms.com Women In Comms
Light Reading Video
Telecom Innovators Showcase
Light Reading Audio
Light Reading Podcast Executive Spotlight Q&A
News & Views Events Leading Lights Awards About Us Advertise With Us Newsletter Signup
x
Newsletter Signup Sign In Register
CCAP

Harmonic adds Vodafone to its 'CableOS' win list

News Analysis Jeff Baumgartner, Senior Editor, Light Reading 7/29/2020
Comment (0)

Harmonic notched another big deal for its "CableOS" network virtualization platform, announcing that Vodafone is rolling it out to help underpin the launch of gigabit broadband services in Germany.

Vodafone is basing the deployment of its "GigaCable Max" service on DOCSIS 3.1 and software and hardware from Harmonic's overall CableOS portfolio, including the baseline CableOS virtual cable modem termination system (vCMTS) software, remote PHY devices and a cloud-connected management service that ties it all together.

Harmonic didn't reveal the financial impact of the deal and how rapidly revenues will scale up as a result. But the agreement does solidify Harmonic's position at Vodafone Germany, the largest cable operator in Europe, with north of 25 million homes passed. Vodafone represented 12% of Harmonic's overall revenue in Q1 2020, just behind Comcast (17%).

The Vodafone deployment builds on Harmonic's CableOS activity with a handful of tier 1 cable operators and its work with well over a dozen tier 2/3 operators. Vodafone is also the latest big name to be officially added to the CableOS list, joining Comcast, which has a multi-year, $175 million enterprise software license agreement in place for CableOS.

Although the COVID-19 pandemic has slowed down some of CableOS's momentum as cable operators added capacity to their legacy DOCSIS platforms, Harmonic ended Q1 2020 with 27 commercially deployed customers of CableOS and deployments covering about 1.3 million served cable modems. Harmonic is expected to put out some updated deployment numbers when it reports Q2 2020 results on August 3.

Harmonic is using CableOS to elbow its way into a portion of the cable access market that's been dominated by CommScope/Arris, Cisco Systems and Casa Systems. Adding to the competitive makeup of this segment of the market is Vecima Networks, which is poised to make more noise after striking a deal to acquire Nokia's cable access product portfolio just this week.

Harmonic has also adapted CableOS to work with fiber-to-the-premises networks, a move that could be applicable to the telco FTTP market but likely more so to cable operators that are deploying FTTP in targeted situations such as greenfield buildouts.

Harmonic shares were up 30 cents (5.37%) to $5.78 each in afternoon trading Wednesday.

Related posts:

— Jeff Baumgartner, Senior Editor, Light Reading

Related Stories
COMMENTS
Newest First | Oldest First | Threaded View
Add Comment
Be the first to post a comment regarding this story.
EDUCATIONAL RESOURCES
FEATURED VIDEO
UPCOMING LIVE EVENTS
Asia Tech 2020
August 4-6, 2020, Digital Symposium
Optical Networking & Date Center Connect
August 10-12, 2020, Digital Symposium
AfricaCom 2020
August 18-20, 2020, Digital Symposium
Cable Next Gen-Technologies & Strategies
August 26-27, 2020, Virtual Event
Big 5G Event
September 22-24, 2020, Virtual Event
Leading Lights Awards
September 22, 2020,
Global Telecoms Awards
November 19, 2020, London, UK
All Upcoming Live Events
UPCOMING WEBINARS
July 30, 2020 Accelerating 5G monetization – is network slicing key?
July 30, 2020 Disaggregation and the Intelligent Edge - Turning Vision into Reality
July 30, 2020 Offload Hyperscale DDoS Attacks to SmartNICs: Powerful and Agile Deployment for 5G Security
August 4, 2020 Asia Tech Digital Symposium - Day 1
August 5, 2020 Asia Tech Digital Symposium - Day 2
August 10, 2020 Optical/NGON Symposium Day 1
August 12, 2020 Optical/NGON Symposium Day 2
August 18, 2020 AfricaCom 2020 Digital Symposium - Day 1
August 20, 2020 AfricaCom 2020 Digital Symposium - Day 2
August 20, 2020 SCTE•ISBE Live Learning Webinar Series: Closing the GAP on GAP
September 10, 2020 Leveraging the Cloud in the New 5G Edge
September 17, 2020 SCTE•ISBE Live Learning Webinar Series: Getting Ready for DOCSIS 4.0
October 22, 2020 SCTE•ISBE Live Learning Webinar Series: Virtualizing the Cable Access Network
November 19, 2020 SCTE•ISBE Live Learning Webinar Series: Testing the Next-Gen Cable Network
December 10, 2020 SCTE•ISBE Live Learning Webinar Series: Dreaming of Streaming Video
Webinar Archive
PARTNER PERSPECTIVES - content from our sponsors
Huawei's Catherine Chen: Shared Responsibility for a Shared Future By Huawei
Huawei's Ryan Ding: Unleash Network Potential, Inspire Business Growth By Huawei
Huawei's Guo Ping: Unlock the Full Potential of 5G to Drive Commercial Success By Huawei
CIoT Powers Industry Upgrades and Enables Future IoT By Huawei
Despite Geopolitical Disagreements, China Remains at the Core of 5G SA Deployments By Dario Talmesio, Omdia
All Partner Perspectives
SLIDESHOWS
Aryaka's Ginsburg on COVID-19's impact on enterprise traffic
Scenes from the Satellite Show
Introducing the latest 5G trend: Hiding it
More Slideshows
HOME
Sign In
SEARCH
CLOSE
MORE
CLOSE