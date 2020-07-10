Sign In Register
5G
The Edge
Open RAN
Private Networks
Cloud Native/NFV
Security
AI/Automation
Cable/Video
DOCSIS CCAP Cable Business Services 10G The Bauminator
IoT
OSS/BSS
SD-WAN
Optical/IP
FTTX DCI Routing Any Haul/X-Haul
Test & Measurement
Services
4G/3G/WiFi
6G
Regions
Asia Africa Europe India Middle East
Industry Show News
Mobile World Congress Big 5G Event
Events
Cable Next-Gen Digital SymposiumDistributing/Processing Next-Gen Streaming Video5G Ecosystem Digital Symposium5G Transport & Network StrategiesGlobal Telecoms Awards
Events Archives
Big 5G EventCable Next Gen-Technologies & StrategiesLeading Lights Awards
Webinars
Upcoming Webinars Archived Webinars 5G Webinars Live Learning Webinars
White Papers
Tech Centers
Future Vision Tech Center
Market Leader Programs
Internet for the Future
Communities
The 5G Exchange LR Asia Broadband World News Connecting Africa Telecoms.com Women In Comms
Light Reading Video
Telecom Innovators Showcase
Light Reading Audio
Light Reading Podcast Executive Spotlight Q&A
News & Views Events Leading Lights Awards About Us Advertise With Us Newsletter Signup
x
Newsletter Signup Sign In Register
CCAP

COVID-19 slams cable next-gen network upgrades

Column Jaimie Lenderman, Senior Analyst, Omdia 10/7/2020
Comment (0)

Bandwidth-wise, there has never been a year like it.

While large swaths of the population have found themselves suddenly working from home, learning from home and teaching parents and grandparents how to download (and use!) videoconferencing software, cable operators have been working diligently to meet these unprecedented bandwidth demands in real time.

Prior to the COVID-19 pandemic, cable operators believed that if a large segment of their subscribers utilized massive amounts of upstream bandwidth at the same time, operators would possibly have limited viability to meet demand. Early 2020 presented just that situation. Of course, no one could have predicted that the underlying cause would be the biggest global pandemic to strike in 100 years, but here we are. If one positive accolade can be handed out this year, it's that cable operators have unquestionably passed the ultimate test on their access networks.

Omdia's cable broadband access equipment forecast updated for industry trends

For its inaugural mid-year update, Omdia's cable broadband access equipment forecast has been adjusted to account for the technological shift in access equipment demand prompted by COVID-19.

Throughout 2020, many cable operators defaulted to tried-and-true solutions, using centralized CMTS/CCAP gear to perform quick network upgrades and deployments to meet urgent bandwidth capacity demands. The roster of solutions includes line card upgrades, spectrum increases and node segmentations/splits. Consequently, next-gen revenues have declined and are expected to be only $197 million for the full year (Figure 1).

Figure 1: Cable Broadband Access Equipment Forecast, 2018-25 - next-gen vs non-next-gen
Figure 1: Cable Broadband Access Equipment Forecast, 2018-25 – next-gen vs non-next-gen

Non-next-gen CMTS/CCAP equipment will account for 75% of market revenues in 2020, or $590 million. But this won't remain the story for long. As the pandemic crisis subsides, there will be a shift, spurred by cable operators' capex investments in headend efficiencies and higher bandwidth capacities. These initiatives will be supported by the move to cloud-enabled CMTS/CCAP and a distributed access architecture (DAA) technology.

Within Omdia's forecast, the next-gen segment consists of cloud-enabled CMTS/CCAP (also known as virtualized CMTS/CCAP), Remote PHY and Remote MAC/PHY devices and shelves, and digital fiber nodes. Collectively, these technologies represent the transformation away from a centralized HFC network infrastructure housed in cramped, high-cost headends and towards an orchestrated, reallocated architecture. Previously siloed aspects of the networks can be flexibly combined and supported by cloud and software provisioning. By 2025, next-gen equipment revenues will be over $863 million, or 77% of total cable access equipment revenues.

Movement towards virtualization and disaggregation

Cloud-enabled CMTS/CCAP products require significantly less physical equipment in the headend, alleviating space constraints, as well as such associated opex costs as power, cooling and real estate. By 2025, 38% of cable broadband access equipment revenues will be from virtualized CMTS/CCAP deployments, compared to just 16% in 2019 (Figure 2). Cable operators are deploying distributed technologies in the outside plant in tandem with implementing headend virtualization to realize the full benefits of a disaggregated architecture.

Figure 2: Global Cable Broadband Access Equipment - by segment, % of total - 2018-25
Figure 2: Global Cable Broadband Access Equipment – by segment, % of total – 2018-25

To reiterate, many cable operators are focused on legacy CMTS/CCAP technologies in response to the work/learn-from-home network demands during 2020. Thus, the steady ramp of DAA has deteriorated in the short term. Fortunately, the distributed equipment market has kept afloat during the year by existing cable operator contract obligations and several major vendor wins.

In 2019, DAA revenues were 22% of the market total, but are expected to be only 11% of revenues for the full year 2020. As DAA network upgrades ramp in 2021, distributed equipment revenues will grow significantly throughout the forecast period, approaching 39% of total revenues in 2025. Omdia will be updating the cable broadband access forecast again in the first half of 2021.

Want to learn more about what's happening with cable network upgrades? Then join me and sign up for Light Reading's latest free digital symposium, Cable Next-Gen Network Architectures, on Thursday, October 8. Please click here to find out more and register for the event. I will be presenting my latest forecast there.

Further Omdia cable forecast information can be found at omdia.com or [email protected].

— Jaimie Lenderman, Senior Analyst, Service Provider Networks, Omdia

Related Stories
COMMENTS
Newest First | Oldest First | Threaded View
Add Comment
Be the first to post a comment regarding this story.
EDUCATIONAL RESOURCES
More Blogs from Column
Coping with COVID-19: What businesses can do

In this blog post, Broadband Success Partners' Davis Strauss discusses how the COVID-19 pandemic has impacted the commercial market and how businesses can cope.

Local broadcast: The underdog of the streaming wars

Here's why local broadcasters could emerge as major players in the video streaming content market, thanks to the new ATSC 3.0 broadcast TV standard now being rolled out throughout the US.

Why AVoDs could lose the video streaming wars

If they don't solve mobile stream abandonment, AVoDs may blow their big market opportunity during the COVID-19 pandemic.

5G vs. cable: Hitting the millimeter-wave wall

Broadband Success Partners' Jack Burton argues that 5G is not the competitive threat to cable that many once thought it would be.

More
FEATURED VIDEO
UPCOMING LIVE EVENTS
Cable Next-Gen Digital Symposium
October 6-10, 2020, Two Day Digital Symposium
Distributing/Processing Next-Gen Streaming Video
October 15, 2020, Online Seminar
5G Ecosystem Digital Symposium
October 19-21, 2020, Two Day Digital Symposium
5G Transport & Network Strategies
November 3-5, 2020, Two Day Digital Symposium
Global Telecoms Awards
November 6, 2020, London, UK
SD-WAN Digital Symposium
November 12, 2020, One Day Digital Symposium
All Upcoming Live Events
UPCOMING WEBINARS
October 8, 2020 Cable Next-Gen Symposium Day Two
October 8, 2020 5G Core Security: Assessing Commercial Readiness
October 12, 2020 The 5G Platform – Using the Value Plane to Bridge Business and Network Empowering Next-Generation Monetization
October 13, 2020 The state of SRv6
October 13, 2020 Develop a Strategy to Become an Enterprise Edge Expert
October 15, 2020 Distributing/Processing Next-Gen Streaming Video
October 20, 2020 Transforming 5G Networks With Disaggregated Cell Site Gateways
October 20, 2020 After the Cloud Rush: How Service Providers Are Filling the Security Gaps
October 22, 2020 SCTE•ISBE Live Learning Webinar Series™: Virtualizing the Cable Access Network
October 28, 2020 Open vRAN Promises to Change the Mobile Access Network From Procurement to Performance
November 3, 2020 5G Transport & Network Strategies Day 1
November 4, 2020 PAM4 or Coherent? An Optical Access Reach Review
November 5, 2020 5G Transport & Network Strategies Day 2
November 19, 2020 SCTE•ISBE Live Learning Webinar Series: Testing the Next-Gen Cable Network
December 10, 2020 SCTE•ISBE Live Learning Webinar Series: Dreaming of Streaming Video
Webinar Archive
PARTNER PERSPECTIVES - content from our sponsors
What Is BGP Security and Why Does Your Network Need It? By Cisco Systems
Choosing the Right SD-WAN Enables Valuable Opportunities for Service Providers By Fortinet
COVID-19: The Lasting Impacts on Telecom By Huawei
Security Assurance Is Essential in a 5G World By ZTE
AUTIN, Contactless Intelligent Operations By Huawei
All Partner Perspectives
GUEST PERSPECTIVES - curated contributions
Is the COVID-19 pandemic a catalyst for the fourth industrial revolution? By Javier Ger, Telecom Argentina & Claudio Saes, Bell Labs Consulting
All Guest Perspectives
HOME
Sign In
SEARCH
CLOSE
MORE
CLOSE