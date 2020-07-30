Casa Systems revenues top $83M in Q2

ANDOVER, Mass. – Casa Systems, Inc. (Nasdaq: CASA), a leading provider of physical and cloud-native infrastructure technology solutions for mobile, cable and fixed networks, today announced its financial results for its second quarter ended June 30, 2020.

Second Quarter 2020 Financial & Operational Highlights

Revenue of $83.4 million.

Gross margin of 51.7% driven by strong demand for hardware.

GAAP net loss of $(3.0) million or $(0.04) per fully diluted share.

Non-GAAP net income of $0.7 million or $0.01 per fully diluted share.

Adjusted EBITDA of $9.4 million.

Financial Outlook

For the fiscal year 2020 we continue to expect:

Revenue between $340 million and $360 million

Gross Margin in a range of 50% and 60%

GAAP net loss between $4 million and $14 million

Adjusted EBITDA between $33 million and $43 million

GAAP diluted net loss per share between $(0.04) and $(0.16) and Non-GAAP diluted net income per share between $0.00 and $0.12

