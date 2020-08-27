Casa Systems appoints Scott Bruckner as CFO

ANDOVER, Mass. – Casa Systems, a leading provider of cloud-native virtual and physical infrastructure technology solutions for mobile, cable and fixed telco networks, today announced the appointment of Scott Bruckner as Chief Financial Officer. Jerry Guo, President and Chief Executive Officer said, "During his almost three years at Casa Systems, Scott has made important contributions to our business in his role as SVP Strategy & Corporate Development. During his tenure this year as Interim CFO, he has further demonstrated the exceptional leadership and business acumen that will help our company achieve its plans for future success. On behalf of the executive team and the board of directors, I would like to congratulate Scott on his new role at the Company."

Casa Systems also announced that it has appointed Ernst & Young LLP ("EY") as the Company's independent registered public accounting firm for the fiscal year ending December 31, 2020, effective immediately. EY replaces Pricewaterhouse Coopers ("PwC") as the independent registered public accounting firm for Casa Systems. The appointment of EY has been approved by the Audit Committee of Casa Systems, with the concurrence of the Board of Directors of the Company.

