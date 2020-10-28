CBS names COO

NEW YORK – Bryon Rubin has been promoted to Chief Operating Officer of the CBS Entertainment Group, it was announced today by CBS Entertainment Group President and Chief Executive Officer George Cheeks, to whom he will report. He will continue to serve as Chief Financial Officer of the Group.

In his new role, Rubin will oversee all financial and business operations that support the divisions of the CBS Entertainment Group: CBS Television Network (CBS Entertainment, CBS News and CBS Sports), CBS Studios, CBS Television Stations and CBS Television Distribution, the Company's first-run syndication division. He will also work with Cheeks on operational matters for the Group and strategies to grow all CBS businesses.

Rubin has held positions of increasing responsibility and scope since joining CBS in 1999. In addition to his previous role as Chief Financial Officer of the CBS Entertainment Group, he also served as Chief Financial Officer of the CBS Television Network, Executive Vice President of Corporate Development for CBS Corporation, and Chief Financial Officer of CBS Interactive. Prior to CBS, Rubin worked in investment banking and public accounting. He is a graduate of Lehigh University and the Wharton School at the University of Pennsylvania.

