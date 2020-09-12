CBS All Access adds 'Kids Mode,' individual user profiles

NEW YORK – CBS All Access, ViacomCBS' digital subscription video on-demand and live streaming service, today announced new product features for families and the addition of even more Nickelodeon and Nick Jr. library programming, as the service continues its expansion across the ViacomCBS portfolio in advance of its upcoming rebrand to Paramount+.

The new family-friendly features include the ability to create up to six profiles per account and manage each profile using "Kids Mode," which allows parents to create profiles that limit content to older children or younger children based on content ratings. The service's existing parental PIN controls' option for mature content, which locks access to certain content based on its content rating, will also still be available to use across profiles.

In addition, CBS All Access introduced nearly 800 more episodes of children's programming to the service, including select past seasons of Nick Jr. favorites PAW PATROL, BLAZE AND THE MONSTER MACHINES, BLUE'S CLUES, BUBBLE GUPPIES, DORA THE EXPLORER, SHIMMER AND SHINE and more.

All CBS All Access children's programming is available commercial-free. The new library content being added to the service today joins an already robust roster of over 1,000 episodes of library and original children's programming, including the service's previously launched original children's series, WildBrain's CLOUDY WITH A CHANCE OF MEATBALLS, Boat Rocker's new DANGER MOUSE and new editions of LASSIE, GEORGE OF THE JUNGLE and MR. MAGOO from DreamWorks Animation's Classic Media.

