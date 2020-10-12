Sign In Register
Cable/Video

CableLabs-SCTE combo approved

12/10/2020
Comment (0)

LOUISVILLE, Colo. – CableLabs, the leading innovation and R&D lab for the cable industry, today announced the addition of the Society of Cable Telecommunications Engineers (SCTE) and its global arm, the International Society of Broadband Experts (ISBE), as a subsidiary of the CableLabs organization. This move will optimize strategic, technical and operational resources to innovate and deploy technologies on a global scale for consumers and the cable industry.

"The pace of innovation requires that the work — which begins with research and development of published specifications, industry standards and products deployed to market — is efficiently integrated and broadly made available. This assures that innovation, specifications, standards, training and deployment are more efficiently connected," said Phil McKinney, president and CEO of CableLabs. "This move represents the industry's ongoing commitment to 10G, rapidly delivering new innovations and services that meet ever-evolving consumer needs and support of the future expansion of broadband deployment."

The agreement is the result of a unanimous vote of the CableLabs and SCTE board of directors and a vote of overwhelming support for the proposal by SCTE members. This combination will increase the alignment of investment, resources and innovations between the two organizations. CableLabs members can expect expanded benefits as part of the transaction, which goes into effect Jan. 1, 2021.

"The increased alignment that will come out of this relationship is critical," said Mark Dzuban, president and CEO of SCTE•ISBE. "Streamlining vendor and international relationships creates efficiencies in connecting implementation, best practices, needs and allocation of resources across the industry. We're proud to join the CableLabs family."

CableLabs
SCTE/ISBE

