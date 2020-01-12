Cable TV Pioneers induction set for December 4 telecast

NEW YORK – The 54th Annual Cable TV Pioneers Gala inducting the Class of 2020 will be televised on C-SPAN 3 and streamed on C-SPAN.org this Friday evening, December 4, 2020 at 9PM ET/6PM Pacific followed by an Encore starting Monday, December 7 on CableTVPioneers.com. A digital version of this year's Program will also be posted at the site.

The presentation, produced through the generosity of New England Sports Network, captures the excitement and inside stories of the 22 new Pioneers being inducted this year. "We were happy to step-up and support the Pioneers with our production expertise, stated NESN president, Sean McGrail, adding, "Televising and streaming the event is a wonderful way to celebrate and share the outstanding achievements of the Class of 2020."

Originally scheduled as a live event preceding the SCTE show in Denver, this year's Gala was taped in Jackson Hole, WY, where Pioneer chair, Dave Fellows and co-chair Yvette Kanouff happened to be residing separately and were able to meet up and host the show.

This year's class includes:

Jeff Berenson

Paul A. Broadhurst

Rick Cimerman

Bob Foote

Daniel J. Greiner

Steve E. Kaplan

Craig Leddy

Ann Montgomery

Louise Mooney

Dan O"Brien

Elaine Partridge

Shane Portfolio

Richard S. Prodan

E. Joseph Quane

Zak Raley

Dick Rohm

Jeff Ross

Peter Ruben

Charles Segars

Gemma Toner

John W. Williams

Ron Wolfe

Cable TV Pioneers