Sign In Register
5G
The Edge
Open RAN
Private Networks
Cloud Native/NFV
Security
AI/Automation
Cable/Video
DOCSIS CCAP Cable Business Services 10G The Bauminator
IoT
OSS/BSS
SD-WAN
Optical/IP
FTTX DCI Routing Any Haul/X-Haul
Test & Measurement
Services
4G/3G/WiFi
6G
Regions
Asia Africa Europe India Middle East
Industry Show News
Mobile World Congress Big 5G Event
Events
Asia Tech 2020 Optical Networking & Date Center ConnectAfricaCom 2020 Leading Lights AwardsCable Next Gen-Technologies & Strategies
Events Archives
Edge Computing Securing Next-Gen Streaming VideoCloud Native World
Webinars
Upcoming Webinars Archived Webinars 5G Webinars Live Learning Webinars
White Papers
Tech Centers
Future Vision Tech Center
Market Leader Programs
Internet for the Future
Communities
The 5G Exchange LR Asia Broadband World News Connecting Africa Telecoms.com Women In Comms
Light Reading Video
Telecom Innovators Showcase
Light Reading Audio
Light Reading Podcast Executive Spotlight Q&A
News & Views Events Leading Lights Awards About Us Advertise With Us Newsletter Signup
x
Newsletter Signup Sign In Register
Cable/Video

Cable spending sparks broadband network sales at CommScope

News Analysis Jeff Baumgartner, Senior Editor, Light Reading 8/6/2020
Comment (0)

The fortunes of CommScope's cable-facing business keep going in opposite directions. While the broadband networks piece of the business has been stable and healthy during the pandemic, CommScope's video set-top box business continues to struggle even as demand for broadband gateways and modems remains solid.

Thanks in large part to cable operator spending on capacity boosts during the pandemic, CommScope's Q2 broadband network sales of $671.9 were relatively flat from a year ago, but up nearly 10% versus the prior quarter.

Citing recent spikes in upstream traffic, Eddie Edwards, CommScope's president and CEO, said momentum in the broadband segment was led by strong cable operator demand. Speaking on today's call, Edwards said CommScope's backlog on outside plant needs are also up significantly and that, looking ahead to 2021, CommScope is preparing to beef up production in anticipation of growth it will see from the US Rural Digital Opportunity Fund (RDOF) initiative. Charter Communications is among the major US cable operators that intend to participate in the RDOF bonanza.

For Q3, CommScope anticipates growth in the broadband networks unit to be in the upper-teens versus Q2.

Meanwhile, CommScope's Home Networks business saw sales decline 31.6%, to $624 million, on a year-over-year basis, but actually ticked up 4% versus Q1 2020. CommScope attributed the sequential growth to demand for broadband gateways and modems through carrier and retail channels alongside some expedited shipments of video devices as operators tried to get ahead of service activation requirements during the pandemic.

CommScope said it saw sequential growth in broadband gateways and modems through both carrier and retail channels. Pictured is the company's Touchstone CM8200 DOCSIS 3.1 cable modem.
CommScope said it saw sequential growth in broadband gateways and modems through both carrier and retail channels. Pictured is the company's Touchstone CM8200 DOCSIS 3.1 cable modem.

For Q3, CommScope warned that sales for its full Home Networks unit will decline somewhere in the mid-teens, but then rebound in Q4.

Total Q2 sales of $2.10 billion beat analyst expectations of about $2.06 billion.

T-Mobile is 'ramping'
Although net sales of CommScope's outdoor wireless business was down 28.3% in Q2, the company does see its business with T-Mobile picking up steam following the Sprint merger. T-Mobile spending resumed in Q2 and overall spending by T-Mobile is now on track for the rest of 2020, the company said.

"T-Mobile is ramping," said Alex Pease, CommScope's EVP and CFO, adding that CommScope is also seeing more strength coming from Europe and anticipates that US carriers will be active in December's C-band auction.

In additon, CommScope is seeing some delayed activity in metro cell deployments stemming from the pandemic, but views it as a "transitory effect" that will be righted as operators move to densify their networks for 5G.

Meanwhile, CommScope likes its growth prospects for open RAN, an initiative targeted by the company's OneCell product line.

"We're excited about that," Edwards said. "We're a vocal promoter, unlike some of our OEM friends. We think the move to open RAN … is good for the industry and we welcome it."

COVID-19 cuts
The pandemic also carved into CommScope's Q2 results. The company estimated that net sales were negatively impacted by about $50 million due to supply constraints related to COVID-19, contributing to a Q2 net loss of $321 million ($1.71 per basic share).

Pease said CommScope has been managing costs to minimize the impacts of COVID-19 on CommScope's business through a blend of "headcount optimization," reduced discretionary spending and a comprehensive review of the company's R&D portfolio.

As a result, CommScope's estimated full-year adjusted operating expenses have dropped from about $2 billion back in February 2020 to about $1.8 billion today.

"Tightly managing expenses in a cyclable industry is in our DNA," Pease said.

Related posts:

— Jeff Baumgartner, Senior Editor, Light Reading

Related Stories
COMMENTS
Newest First | Oldest First | Threaded View
Add Comment
Be the first to post a comment regarding this story.
EDUCATIONAL RESOURCES
FEATURED VIDEO
UPCOMING LIVE EVENTS
Optical Networking & Date Center Connect
August 10-12, 2020, Digital Symposium
AfricaCom 2020
August 18-20, 2020, Digital Symposium
Leading Lights Awards
August 21, 2020,
Cable Next Gen-Technologies & Strategies
August 26-27, 2020, Virtual Event
Big 5G Event
September 22-24, 2020, Virtual Event
Global Telecoms Awards
November 19, 2020, London, UK
All Upcoming Live Events
UPCOMING WEBINARS
August 10, 2020 Optical/NGON Symposium Day 1
August 12, 2020 Optical/NGON Symposium Day 2
August 18, 2020 AfricaCom 2020 Digital Symposium - Day 1
August 20, 2020 AfricaCom 2020 Digital Symposium - Day 2
August 20, 2020 SCTE•ISBE Live Learning Webinar Series: Closing the GAP on GAP
August 27, 2020 Scaling Service Provider Business With DDoS-Mitigation-as-a-Service
September 10, 2020 Leveraging the Cloud in the New 5G Edge
September 15, 2020 Automating Software Defined IP Transport Networks
September 17, 2020 SCTE•ISBE Live Learning Webinar Series: Getting Ready for DOCSIS 4.0
October 22, 2020 SCTE•ISBE Live Learning Webinar Series: Virtualizing the Cable Access Network
November 19, 2020 SCTE•ISBE Live Learning Webinar Series: Testing the Next-Gen Cable Network
December 10, 2020 SCTE•ISBE Live Learning Webinar Series: Dreaming of Streaming Video
Webinar Archive
PARTNER PERSPECTIVES - content from our sponsors
5G + Cloud + AI: Huawei Works With Carriers to Power New ICT Infrastructure and Enable Intelligent Transformation Across Industries By Huawei
Digital Power, Building the Base of Digital World By Huawei
'AI Inside' Platform Enables Business Agility and Digital Transformation By Huawei
Mobile Network Automation Can Deliver Significant Opex Reduction By Anil Rao, Principal Analyst, Analysys Mason
NB-IoT Officially Recognized as a 5G Standard, Driving IoT Development By Huawei
All Partner Perspectives
SLIDESHOWS
Aryaka's Ginsburg on COVID-19's impact on enterprise traffic
Scenes from the Satellite Show
Introducing the latest 5G trend: Hiding it
More Slideshows
HOME
Sign In
SEARCH
CLOSE
MORE
CLOSE