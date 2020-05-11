Sign In Register
5G
The Edge
Open RAN
Private Networks
Cloud Native/NFV
Security
AI/Automation
Cable/Video
DOCSIS CCAP Cable Business Services 10G The Bauminator
IoT
OSS/BSS
SD-WAN
Optical/IP
FTTX DCI Routing Any Haul/X-Haul
Test & Measurement
Services
4G/3G/WiFi
6G
Regions
Asia Africa Europe India Middle East
Industry Show News
Mobile World Congress Big 5G Event
Events
5G Transport & Network StrategiesGlobal Telecoms AwardsSD-WAN Digital SymposiumAsia Tech 2020 Digital SymposiumOpen RAN Ecosystem
Events Archives
5G Ecosystem Digital SymposiumDistributing/Processing Next-Gen Streaming VideoCable Next-Gen Digital Symposium
Webinars
Upcoming Webinars Archived Webinars 5G Webinars Live Learning Webinars
White Papers
Tech Centers
Future Vision Tech Center
Market Leader Programs
Internet for the Future
Communities
The 5G Exchange LR Asia Broadband World News Connecting Africa Telecoms.com Women In Comms
Light Reading Video
Telecom Innovators Showcase
Light Reading Audio
Light Reading Podcast Executive Spotlight Q&A
News & Views Events Leading Lights Awards About Us Advertise With Us Newsletter Signup
x
Newsletter Signup Sign In Register
Cable/Video

Cable One targets AT&T's DSL pullback

News Analysis Jeff Baumgartner, Senior Editor, Light Reading 11/5/2020
Comment (0)

Cable One is wasting no time zeroing in on the part of its footprint where it faces DSL competition – or a lack of much DSL competition – from AT&T after the telco opted to stop new DSL signups.

Cable One has identified an 80,000-home area that overlaps with AT&T's DSL service. "Our marketing people are on top of taking advantage of that situation," Julie Laulis, Cable One's CEO, said on Thursday's Q3 earnings call.

AT&T confirmed last month that it had halted the sale of DSL to new customers as it instead applies a bigger focus on fiber-to-the-premises and wireless-based broadband services.

Cable One also offered some color on its recent acquisition of licensed CBRS spectrum. It bid for that spectrum for Wisper Internet, a fixed wireless ISP that Cable One recently invested in, according to Steven Cochran, Cable One's SVP and CFO.

"That just gives them more control and certainty of the business," he said.

Broadband growth continues in Q3

Cable One's strategy to focus on broadband and business services and largely ignore pay-TV losses continued into Q3. The operator's residential broadband base grew by more than 165,000, or 26.7% year-over-year, and by more than 26,000, or 3.5%, versus Q2 2020. Cable One ended Q3 with 784,000 total residential subs, a figure that includes about 5,000 from its recent acquisition of ValuNet Fiber.

Cable One's video base (residential and business) shrunk by another 21,000 subs, or 7.1%, to 277,000.

The operator ended the period with a total of 699,000 non-video customers, representing 71.1% of its base. Cable One also closed out Q3 with data penetration of 36.8%, up 4.6%, and video penetration of just 11.8%, down 2.1%.

Laulis said Cable One, which competes with FTTP in less than 10% of its footprint, is seeing 70% of new broadband customers take speeds of 100 Mbit/s or more. Sales of Cable One's unlimited data option to new customers is about half of what it was before the pandemic, as the operator temporarily gave unlimited away for a few months during the early stages of the pandemic marked by stay at home orders.

However, unlimited data, an option that costs an extra $40 per month, remains the "major contributor" to Cable One's ARPU growth, Laulis said.

Related posts:

— Jeff Baumgartner, Senior Editor, Light Reading

Related Stories
COMMENTS
Newest First | Oldest First | Threaded View
Add Comment
Be the first to post a comment regarding this story.
EDUCATIONAL RESOURCES
FEATURED VIDEO
UPCOMING LIVE EVENTS
Global Telecoms Awards
November 6, 2020, London, UK
SD-WAN Digital Symposium
November 12, 2020, One Day Digital Symposium
Asia Tech 2020 Digital Symposium
November 23-24, 2020, Two Day Digital Symposium
Open RAN Ecosystem
December 8-10, 2020, Two Day Digital Symposium
All Upcoming Live Events
UPCOMING WEBINARS
November 10, 2020 2020 Open RAN Operator Survey: Measuring Progress and Looking Ahead to Open RAN at Scale
November 10, 2020 Scaling Telco Expertise With OpenShift Kubernetes Operators
November 11, 2020 The Enterprise Edge: Extending the Cloud Everywhere
November 11, 2020 Network Disaggregation at the Edge With the Open SD-Edge Platform
November 11, 2020 5G for growth: How 5G will accelerate innovation across industries
November 12, 2020 Designing a better 5G
November 12, 2020 SDWAN Digital Symposium
November 16, 2020 How to Build a Cloud-Native CDN and Bring Scalability to the Edge
November 16, 2020 The Power of Integrating Security and Networking in Service Provider Networks
November 17, 2020 Efficient Path and Slice Management with Automation
November 17, 2020 How Service Providers Can Profit From Microsoft Direct Routing
November 18, 2020 Delivering a 'Born Digital' Service Experience
November 18, 2020 Opening the Audio-Video Pipeline
Lowering content delivery costs, speeding time-to-market
November 19, 2020 Accelerating 5G With the Network Digital Twin
November 19, 2020 SCTE•ISBE Live Learning Webinar Series: Testing the Next-Gen Cable Network
November 22, 2020 Asia Tech Digital Symposium Day One
November 23, 2020 Asia Tech Digital Symposium Day Two
November 24, 2020 Game On: Enhance Your 5G Network to Support the Next Level of Service Experience
December 1, 2020 This is how AI is going to change our world
December 8, 2020 Open RAN Ecosystem Symposium Day One
December 10, 2020 Open RAN Ecosystem Symposium Day Two
December 10, 2020 SCTE•ISBE Live Learning Webinar Series: Dreaming of Streaming Video
Webinar Archive
PARTNER PERSPECTIVES - content from our sponsors
It's All About the Outcomes, Folks! By Gaurav Vaid, Senior Director, Product Management, Mobile Core, Cisco
Go Beyond SASE at the SD-WAN Edge By Pat Vitalone, Product Marketing Manager, Routing and SD-WAN, Cisco
Automation: The Best Roads Are the Curvy Ones By Cisco Systems
Digital Era Demands New Approaches to Power By Fang Liangzhou, CMO of Huawei Digital Power Product Line
5G Changes the World, IT Connects the Future By Dr. Tan Lili, General Manager of the Information System Department, Guangdong Mobile
All Partner Perspectives
GUEST PERSPECTIVES - curated contributions
Is the COVID-19 pandemic a catalyst for the fourth industrial revolution? By Javier Ger, Telecom Argentina & Claudio Saes, Bell Labs Consulting
All Guest Perspectives
HOME
Sign In
SEARCH
CLOSE
MORE
CLOSE