Cable One, Hargray seal deal

HILTON HEAD, S.C. & PHOENIX – Hargray Communications ("Hargray") and Cable One, Inc. (NYSE: CABO) ("Cable One") announced today that the companies have completed the contribution of Cable One' s system serving Anniston, Alabama and surrounding areas, which operates under the Sparklight brand, to Hargray in exchange for a minority equity interest in Hargray . The transaction follows Hargray' s 2019 acquisition of USA Communications' Alabama assets in nearby Pell City and further expands Hargray' s presence in Alabama .

Over the next year, Hargray will implement a multi-phased integration plan. Hargray will communicate with customers throughout the process. Until the transition is complete, existing Sparklight customers will continue to receive the same services and should continue to pay their bills as in the past.

Once the Sparklight system is fully integrated with Hargray , residential customers will have access to Hargray' s next-generation products like 1 Gbps high-speed Internet, Wall to Wall Wi-Fi, and premium TV with access to a prime selection of programs on-the-go. Business customers will enjoy enhanced data, voice, and video services, including hosted unified communications, metro-ethernet, symmetrical and asymmetrical Internet, and video services customized for various commercial applications.

