Cable Next-Gen Preview: From Broadway to your basement

Light Reading Cable/Video Practice Leader Alan Breznick and Light Reading Senior Editor Jeff Baumgartner preview two cable-related symposiums happening this week, on Tuesday, October 6 and Thursday, October 8. They're all digital this year, as we've had to say goodbye to Broadway while staying safe during the pandemic.

Tuesday's program will focus on business services offered by cable providers and how those companies are making their way in the commercial services market. On Thursday, the program's focus shifts to emerging cable network architectures and includes a variety of international operators that will discuss their networks as competitive assets and how they view the proliferation of 5G wireless services in their respective territories.

You can download the Cable Next-Gen Digital Symposium agenda and register for one or both days by visiting the Symposium event website.

The program for both days is three and a half hours long and the start time is at 11:00 a.m. EDT.