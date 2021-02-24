Cable Center reschedules pandemic-delayed 2020 Cable HoF event

DENVER –The Cable Center announced today that it has rescheduled its 23rd annual Cable Hall of Fame celebration to October 20, 2021 at the Ziegfeld Ballroom in New York City.
The Cable Hall of Fame event will honor seven leaders who are changing the world of cable media and video entertainment, including:
- Bridget Baker, CEO, Baker Media Inc.
- Jim Blackley, Former EVP, IT and Engineering, Charter Communications
- Cathy Hughes, founder and chairwoman, Urban One, and Alfred C. Liggins III, CEO, Urban One; chairman and CEO, TV One
- Jeff Marcus, Cable Pioneer
- Dave Watson, president and CEO, Comcast Cable
- Jeff Zucker, chairman, WarnerMedia News & Sports and President, CNN Worldwide
The Bresnan Ethics in Business Award will also be presented to Ted Turner, Environmentalist and Philanthropist, during the Cable Hall of Fame celebration.
The Cable Center is still confirming its plans for 2021 honorees.