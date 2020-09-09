WOW debuts home office product

ENGLEWOOD, Colo. – WOW! Internet, Cable & Phone (NYSE: WOW), a leading broadband services provider, today announced the company is offering a Business Home Office solution aimed at supporting small businesses and teleworkers who have had to adjust their plans to work from home as a result of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

The solution will work for all home-based businesses and teleworkers, offering fast and reliable internet service with competitive speed tiers to ensure any home-based business needs can be met. Add-ons such as WOW!'s Whole-Business Wi-Fi, Static IP and Hosted VoIP are also available to bundle to maximize the potential of WOW!'s Business Home Office solution.

WOW! Business is also announcing the availability of National Numbers with Virtual Voice services which will allow customers to promote a local presence in locations across the country while efficiently managing these inbound calls from their location.

