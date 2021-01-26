Sparklight Business adds Internet backup service for SMBs

PHOENIX, Ariz. – Sparklight Business today announced the launch of Internet Backup Service – a solution that allows small and medium-sized businesses to keep their internet service, as well as mission-critical devices such as credit card and point-of-purchase machines, operating in the event of a service outage.

Whether it's due to a major disaster, construction-related fiber cut or a simple power outage, internet service disruptions can be costly for businesses. Internet Backup Service is a wireless solution that prevents downtime in the event of a service outage by immediately and seamlessly directing internet traffic to pass along a wireless network.

Sparklight Business/Cable One