Lightpath taps Chris Morley as CEO

NEW YORK – Lightpath, the fiber-based bandwidth technology company delivering advanced connectivity services to enterprise and wholesale customers across the greater New York Metropolitan area, today announces the appointment of Chris Morley as chief executive officer, effective immediately. Morley joins Lightpath following the recent announcement of Morgan Stanley Infrastructure Partners (MSIP) acquiring 49.99% of the Company from Altice USA, with Altice USA maintaining 50.01% controlling interest in Lightpath.

Morley has more than 20 years of experience in the communications infrastructure and telecommunications industry, most recently serving as senior operating advisor for Stonepeak Infrastructure Partners. Prior to that, Morley spent nearly a decade at Zayo Group, a leading communications infrastructure provider in the US, Canada and western Europe, where he served in various roles of increasing responsibility including most recently as chief operating officer, leading the company's fiber infrastructure, data center, enterprise networks, and transport service business segments.

Morley will be joined on the Lightpath leadership team by two well-respected industry executives in Chief Revenue Officer Doug Dalissandro, formerly the chief revenue officer for Lightower Fiber Networks, and Chief Strategy Officer David Mayer, formerly the general counsel and executive vice president of business development for Lightower.

