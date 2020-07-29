Keith Holmes named EVP of Cox Business

ATLANTA – Cox Enterprises has named Steve Rowley as the new president of Cox Automotive, effective Aug. 3. Cox Automotive includes powerhouse brands Autotrader, Kelley Blue Book, Dealertrack, vAuto and Manheim. He takes over for President and CEO Sandy Schwartz, who moves to a role as CEO of the Cox Family Office. Keith Holmes, senior vice president of Residential Sales for Cox Communications, will become EVP, Cox Business.

Rowley joins Cox Automotive from his role as executive vice president of Cox Business, the commercial division of Cox Communications. His leadership has been an integral part of transforming Cox Business into a large growth engine for Cox Communications through operational execution and acquisition. Rowley brings deep experience leading through change and disruption in the wireless, cable and telco industries, an invaluable asset as Cox Automotive continues to integrate, innovate and transform the way the world buys, sells, owns and uses cars.

As president of Cox Automotive, Rowley will immediately begin working with Schwartz to transition duties and oversight of the company with a focus on engaging with dealer customers.

Replacing Rowley as the head of Cox Business is Keith Holmes, senior vice president of Residential Sales for Cox Communications. Under his leadership, the residential sales team continued to adapt and find new ways to drive sales and retain customers in an ultra-competitive marketplace. Holmes brings 30 years of experience to this new role and held several leadership positions at AT&T prior to joining Cox Communications.

