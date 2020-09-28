Ciena connects with RCN, Grande and Wave

PRINCETON, N.J. – RCN, Grande and Wave Business Solutions, a communications provider delivering industry-leading high-speed internet, voice, and cloud networking services for businesses of all sizes, today announced its collaboration with networking, services and software company Ciena. Leveraging Ciena's coherent optical and packet technologies, RCN, Grande and Wave's fiber-rich network will become more scalable, and therefore able to support bandwidth-intensive applications, such as video streaming, while simultaneously reducing operational costs.

For several years RCN, Grande and Wave Business Solutions have utilized Ciena's 6500 coherent optical platform technology to simultaneously transmit a number of high capacity signals into a single fiber using different wavelengths. Now by further leveraging Ciena's suite of optical and packet products, RCN, Grande and Wave adds capacity to the infrastructure for the joint organizations' video, internet and Ethernet products for business customers.

RCN, Grande and Wave recently used Ciena's 39xx and 51xx Packet portfolio of products as a standard to provide its commercial and wholesale customers a uniform experience with 1GbE, 10GbE and 100GbE services. Ciena's expertise in helping service providers securely and cost-efficiently migrate data to the cloud and connect to datacenters will ensure RCN, Grande, and Wave Business Solutions continues to provide its carriers and customers across all verticals – government, medical/healthcare, education and more – with a competitive advantage as new digital technologies emerge.

Ciena