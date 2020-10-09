Charter's Spectrum Enterprise unit nets Esports deal

SAN ANTONIO – Mary's University has teamed with Spectrum Enterprise to power the cutting-edge new home of the Rattlers' varsity Esports program. The partnership announced today establishes the Spectrum Esports Arena and expands the role Spectrum Enterprise services have played on the campus for nearly a decade. Spectrum Enterprise has provided the arena with a dedicated Fiber Internet Access (FIA) circuit to meet the demands of data-intensive video-streaming applications and optimize the gaming experience.

The Rattler Esports Program will begin competition in the fall, competing in intercollegiate varsity play under Head Coach Kaitlin Teniente. A long-standing esports leader, Teniente was named the team's Head Esports Coach in March, making her the first woman heading up a collegiate varsity esports program in Texas.

Spectrum Enterprise has provided St. Mary's new resources to bolster connectivity and increase internet speeds for the campus community, offering an additional 2 gigabits per second bandwidth link that will soon increase to 5 gigabits per second allocated for the Spectrum Esports Arena.

Read the full announcement here.

Spectrum Enterprise