Cable One biz unit launches optical wavelength service

PHOENIX, Ariz. – Sparklight Business today announced the launch of its new Optical Wavelength service (Wavelength), which leverages the company's fiber backbone to deliver a dedicated, point-to-point, high-capacity data network service to business and carrier customers throughout its footprint.

An innovative solution to the increasing customer demand for scalable, cost-effective and high-bandwidth network solutions, Wavelength enables medium and large-sized businesses to transport large quantities of data at speeds ranging from 10 to 100 Gbps over a low-latency, low-jitter dedicated throughput. Wavelength is widely considered to be the most secure delivery method for data sensitive organizations and government agencies.

Sparklight Business