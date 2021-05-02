Brightcove nets deal for SXSW

BOSTON – Brightcove, the global leader in video for business, and South by Southwest (SXSW) Conference and Festivals announced today that Brightcove has been chosen as the official video partner for the all-digital SXSW Online and SXSW EDU Online events, which, for the first time, will be completely virtual and streamed to attendees around the globe on March 16–20, 2021.

Streaming an event at the scale of SXSW required the organization to ensure that its video technology platform was not only reliable but could deliver a broadcast-grade viewing experience with a high level of security. With Brightcove, SXSW will join an expanding roster of innovative, global organizations that have successfully streamed content to massive audiences on their viewing device of choice.

SXSW Online will bring together creative thinkers from all facets of the entertainment, media, and technology industries to experience a diverse combination of pre-recorded and live programming, providing up to 650 hours of content to attendees. Through Brightcove's award-winning, highly-scalable, and flexible digital video platform, SXSW Online will span five different channels, emulating iconic SXSW stages from years past, and give attendees the unique ability to switch channels for different content in real-time, one major benefit of at-home streaming.

Brightcove