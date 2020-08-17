Bouygues scores Mediapro deal to showcase top-flight soccer

French operator Bouygues Telecom, for an undisclosed fee, signed a distribution agreement with Spain's Mediapro to distribute its new Téléfoot channel.

It means Bouygues' customers can gain access to some top-fight soccer, both home and abroad.

Téléfoot's sports rights include the bulk of Ligue 1 matches in the French league, from season 2020-21 to 2023-24.

Mediapro has also secured rights for UEFA Champions League and UEFAC Europa League football during the 2020-21 season.

Bouygues says it will broadcast Téléfoot on both ADSL and FTTH networks, as well as offer separate packages for mobile-only subscribers using a web-based app.

The French operator does not have Téléfoot exclusivity in France. Local rival SFR signed on the dotted line with Mediapro last month.

Free and Orange, the two other mobile network operators in France, have apparently been in discussion with Mediapro about Téléfoot as well, but those talks have reportedly "advanced little."

Mediapro paid €780 million (US$927 million) per season for Ligue 1 broadcast rights, and it clearly wants to sign up as many Téléfoot distribution partners as possible to get a return on its investment.

Some local media reports said Mediapro was close to agreeing to a Téléfoot distribution deal with Facebook.

— Ken Wieland, contributing editor, special to Light Reading