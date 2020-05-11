Sign In Register
Cable/Video

Blank-check company circles AT&T's struggling DirecTV – report

News Analysis Ken Wieland, contributing editor 11/5/2020
Comment (0)

AT&T seems to have no difficulties in attracting suitors for a stake in DirecTV, its struggling satellite TV business.

Following on from speculation earlier this week that AT&T was in discussions about a deal of some sort with various private equity firms, including Apollo Management, Bloomberg has reported that Churchill Capital Corp. IV, a special purpose acquisition company (SPAC) run by former Citigroup banker Michael Klein, is also interested in snapping up a stake in the satellite TV business.

All dished up: Despite its woes, DirecTV appears to have no shortage of would be suitors. (Source: Mike Denman from Pixabay)
All dished up: Despite its woes, DirecTV appears to have no shortage of would be suitors. (Source: Mike Denman from Pixabay)

Churchill Capital Corp. IV, according to "people with knowledge of the matter," is apparently working with advisors on a potential bid.

The SPAC is flushed from an IPO in July, which raised over $2 billion, even though investors have no knowledge where it will allocate those funds – hence the "blank check" moniker.

Cutting losses

Klein is no stranger to SPACs. Three of his blank-check companies have announced mergers in the past two years.

The potential and seemingly complicated deal with Apollo Management (and maybe others), which surfaced earlier this week, envisaged selling a "significant minority stake" in DirecTV as part of a broader sell-off of AT&T's entire pay-TV business.

Want to know more about cable and video? Check out our dedicated cable and video channel here on
Light Reading.

As with discussions involving the SPAC, according to unnamed sources, any deal is likely to see DirecTV valued at around $15 billion, which is significantly less than the near-$50 billion AT&T stumped for it in 2015 (or more than $67 billion when including the company's debt).

According to CNBC, however, the much lower valuation does not include DirecTV's Latin American business.

In Q3, AT&T shed another 627,000 video connections, including 590,000 "premium" losses (a mix of DirecTV satellite and U-verse IPTV customers) and 37,000 OTT-TV subscribers.

— Ken Wieland, contributing editor, special to Light Reading

