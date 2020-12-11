Beachfront hops into cable's VoD ad Canoe

NEW YORK – Beachfront, the convergent TV ad platform for media owners, distributors and buyers, today announced details of its work with Canoe, an advertising technology and services company dedicated to providing revenue-generating solutions to national TV networks.

Effective immediately, agencies, brands and demand-side platforms (DSPs) who utilize Beachfront can access and purchase premium video-on-demand (VOD) ad inventory from TV networks that plays out across Canoe's 38 million household MVPD VOD footprint. Enabled for buying on an audience basis, this inventory empowers Beachfront's media buying partners to reach highly-engaged VOD viewers at scale.

Variety recently reported a 30% year-to-year jump in video-on-demand viewing, according to data from Comscore. This trend is converging with a dramatic increase in new brands entering the TV advertising market for the first time. Ad Age also reported a nearly 26% increase in brands -- 1,247 total -- that were advertising on TV in April 2020 versus the year prior, according to data from iSpot.tv.

This announcement marks significant progress of Beachfront's first-to-market STB VOD solution launched in April 2019. For more information, visit here: evolve.beachfront.com/vod

