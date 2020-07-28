ATX, Digicomm strike distribution deal for new outside plant gear

DALLAS – ATX Networks, a global leader in broadband access and media distribution solutions, and Digicomm International, a leading distributor of broadband products for the global cable television industry, have entered an agreement to ensure the timely delivery of outside plant equipment that MSOs have relied upon over the past decade will not be interrupted. Digicomm, a familiar and longtime stocking distributor of GainMaker products, is taking an extensive stocking position with ATX to deliver cable operators next-generation solutions that enable the continued evolution of their HFC networks in support of DOCSIS 3.1 and eventually DOCSIS 4.0 adoption.

The distribution agreement includes the ATX GigaXtend GMC Series of HFC amplifiers, including the GainMaker-compatible 1.2GHz Line Extender and System Amplifier products, as well as ATX's GigaXtend XS family of 2GHz taps and passives.

Since completing the licensing agreement, ATX has fully integrated all products into its outside plant portfolio and has been working closely with major MSOs to ensure the seamless, disruption-free evolution of their HFC plants. ATX has streamlined the upgrade process by ensuring all GigaXtend GMC 1.2GHz amplifiers strictly adhere to original specifications, including all updated components.

The agreement is effective immediately. Digicomm is scheduled to begin shipping ATX's GainMaker-compatible GigaXtend GMC 1.2GHz Line Extenders beginning September 15, and GigaXtend GMC 1.2GHz System Amplifiers before the end of the year. ATX has already begun shipping its market-leading GigaXtend XS Series of 2GHz hardline taps and passives to Digicomm.

