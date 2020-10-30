Sign In Register
5G
The Edge
Open RAN
Private Networks
Cloud Native/NFV
Security
AI/Automation
Cable/Video
DOCSIS CCAP Cable Business Services 10G The Bauminator
IoT
OSS/BSS
SD-WAN
Optical/IP
FTTX DCI Routing Any Haul/X-Haul
Test & Measurement
Services
4G/3G/WiFi
6G
Regions
Asia Africa Europe India Middle East
Industry Show News
Mobile World Congress Big 5G Event
Events
5G Transport & Network StrategiesGlobal Telecoms AwardsSD-WAN Digital SymposiumAsia Tech 2020 Digital SymposiumOpen RAN Ecosystem
Events Archives
5G Ecosystem Digital SymposiumDistributing/Processing Next-Gen Streaming VideoCable Next-Gen Digital Symposium
Webinars
Upcoming Webinars Archived Webinars 5G Webinars Live Learning Webinars
White Papers
Tech Centers
Future Vision Tech Center
Market Leader Programs
Internet for the Future
Communities
The 5G Exchange LR Asia Broadband World News Connecting Africa Telecoms.com Women In Comms
Light Reading Video
Telecom Innovators Showcase
Light Reading Audio
Light Reading Podcast Executive Spotlight Q&A
News & Views Events Leading Lights Awards About Us Advertise With Us Newsletter Signup
x
Newsletter Signup Sign In Register
Cable/Video

ATSC 3.0 reaches the smartphone

News Analysis Jeff Baumgartner, Senior Editor, Light Reading 10/30/2020
Comment (0)

ATSC 3.0, a new broadcast signaling standard branded as "NextGenTV," is starting to break away from the TV screen and gain its first foothold on the smartphone.

One Media 3.0, a subsidiary of Sinclair Broadcasting, said it has taken possession of its first handful of Android smartphones with embedded ATSC 3.0 antennas. This initial batch of devices – branded as the Mark One, and unlocked to run on the T-Mobile and AT&T mobile networks – are not production-grade products but are instead considered evaluation units tagged for trials and tests.

The Mark One is billed as the first smartphone to embed support for the next-gen ATSC 3.0 broadcast signaling standard.
The Mark One is billed as the first smartphone to embed support for the next-gen ATSC 3.0 broadcast signaling standard.

Delivery of these first phones was delayed due to supply chain issues wrought by the pandemic. One Media's first run of ATSC 3.0-capable smartphones were made by Borqs, an original equipment manufacturer based in India. The Mark One is powered in part by a new SDR (software-defined radio) chipset from Saankhya Labs, another India-based company whose chip operation in Bangalore just happens to be right near Borqs.

One Media expects to receive "several hundred units" for a broader set of tests this November or December, according to Mark Aitken, president of One Media 3.0 and SVP of advanced technology for Sinclair.

The new phones, effectively reference designs, are surfacing as US broadcasters push ahead with deployments of ATSC 3.0, a new, IP-based broadcast signaling standard that enables advancements such as 4K and High Dynamic Range (HDR) video, live TV and video-on-demand, new forms of OTT-delivered streaming services from broadcasters, targeted and interactive advertising and new emergency alerting capabilities. Meanwhile, Evoca, a video startup, is using a mix of ATSC 1.0 and 3.0 technologies to power a new multichannel pay-TV service that recently debuted in Boise, Idaho.

While ATSC 3.0 will target TVs, One Media's work in the smartphone area speaks to the mobile use-cases of the new standard. Some of the initial work with the Mark One will focus on new emergency alerting capabilities.

"We see that as a good political lever, if you will, to getting acceptance of chips in phones," Aitken said. "But we tackled [the smartphone] because we really see it as a kind of device that provides support for multiple use cases. A phone, as fairly difficult as it was, satisfied the largest set of possibilities to demonstrate business models."

Delivering broadcast TV in an IP format to the phone is among the potential use cases. "The Internet has never had a broadcast mode," Aitken said. "This standard can play a significant role as a broadcast standard, fully integrated into a hybrid Internet model."

As an IP technology, ATSC 3.0 is designed to deliver streaming video and other kinds of apps and services to a wide range of device-types, including smartphones. The Mark One speaks to ATSC 3.0's mobile use-case.
As an IP technology, ATSC 3.0 is designed to deliver streaming video and other kinds of apps and services to a wide range of device-types, including smartphones. The Mark One speaks to ATSC 3.0's mobile use-case.

One Media ran point on the development of the first ATSC 3.0-capable smartphones. Although it doesn't expect to go into the phone business it does expect to form additional relationships with OEMs to make the phones now that there's a reference design.

MVNO talks

Aitken said One Media is in "steady discussions" with two yet unnamed US MVNOs about the distribution of ATSC 3.0-capable "broadcast feature phones" that could help them retain customers while also offering something new in the market.

"One of the opportunities with an MVNO is that you don't need a national platform for them to sell a feature," he said. "For them, the idea of having the availability of live streaming services becomes a feature … that your big players don't necessarily offer."

A recent example is T-Mobile's new TVision streaming service, with an initial focus on its postpaid mobile subscriber base. However, T-Mobile's new offering is a subscription service, not one focused on the delivery of technically free local broadcast channels.

Aitken said One Media is also talking with two "very large volume Internet presences" to distribute phones through them, but likewise isn't at liberty to name them. "We could be a huge part of the marketing side of phones associated with services," he added.

Desire to ride the 5G wave

One Media's initial phones took on the difficult technical task of embedding an ATSC 3.0 antenna. But the initial design could pave the way for products that could be mass-produced and possibly get unit costs in the neighborhood of $150 for mid-level smartphones equipped with ATSC 3.0 componentry.

Tied in, One Media and US broadcasters are also working on ways to alter the topology of the broadcast network to ensure uniformity in coverage that big towers might not provide in all instances and in all venues. Aitken believes that there could be opportunities for small ATSC 3.0-based transmitters to be deployed alongside 5G network buildouts and help to flesh out the reach of a new IP-based distribution network.

"If you want to serve all of the way out to the edge of the contour you've been given for service by the FCC, you've got to fill it in," Aitken said.

Related posts:

— Jeff Baumgartner, Senior Editor, Light Reading

Related Stories
COMMENTS
Newest First | Oldest First | Threaded View
Add Comment
Be the first to post a comment regarding this story.
EDUCATIONAL RESOURCES
FEATURED VIDEO
UPCOMING LIVE EVENTS
5G Transport & Network Strategies
November 3-5, 2020, Two Day Digital Symposium
Global Telecoms Awards
November 6, 2020, London, UK
SD-WAN Digital Symposium
November 12, 2020, One Day Digital Symposium
Asia Tech 2020 Digital Symposium
November 23-24, 2020, Two Day Digital Symposium
Open RAN Ecosystem
December 8-10, 2020, Two Day Digital Symposium
All Upcoming Live Events
UPCOMING WEBINARS
November 3, 2020 5G Transport & Network Strategies Day 1
November 4, 2020 Why Industry 4.0 Needs an Intelligent Edge
November 4, 2020 PAM4 or Coherent? An Optical Access Reach Review
November 5, 2020 5G Transport & Network Strategies Day 2
November 10, 2020 2020 Open RAN Operator Survey: Measuring Progress and Looking Ahead to Open RAN at Scale
November 10, 2020 Scaling Telco Expertise With OpenShift Kubernetes Operators
November 11, 2020 The Enterprise Edge: Extending the Cloud Everywhere
November 11, 2020 Network Disaggregation at the Edge With the Open SD-Edge Platform
November 11, 2020 5G for growth: How 5G will accelerate innovation across industries
November 12, 2020 Designing a better 5G
November 12, 2020 SDWAN Digital Symposium
November 16, 2020 How to Build a Cloud-Native CDN and Bring Scalability to the Edge
November 16, 2020 The Power of Integrating Security and Networking in Service Provider Networks
November 17, 2020 Efficient Path and Slice Management with Automation
November 17, 2020 How Service Providers Can Profit From Microsoft Direct Routing
November 19, 2020 Accelerating 5G With the Network Digital Twin
November 19, 2020 SCTE•ISBE Live Learning Webinar Series: Testing the Next-Gen Cable Network
November 22, 2020 Asia Tech Digital Symposium Day One
November 23, 2020 Asia Tech Digital Symposium Day Two
November 24, 2020 Game On: Enhance Your 5G Network to Support the Next Level of Service Experience
December 8, 2020 Open RAN Ecosystem Symposium Day One
December 10, 2020 Open RAN Ecosystem Symposium Day Two
December 10, 2020 SCTE•ISBE Live Learning Webinar Series: Dreaming of Streaming Video
Webinar Archive
PARTNER PERSPECTIVES - content from our sponsors
5G Changes the World, IT Connects the Future By Dr. Tan Lili, General Manager of the Information System Department, Guangdong Mobile
Why Containerized Probes Are Needed for In-Depth Subscriber Analytics and Advanced Troubleshooting for 5G By Michal Fridman, VP Marketing and Business Development, Radcom
Building Safe, Productive Workspaces in the Office and at Home By Leonard Callejo, Director, Online Marketing, Cisco Webex.com
Huawei Launches All-Scenario Intelligent Connectivity Solutions By Huawei
Huawei's Ryan Ding: Intelligent Experiences Unlock New Value By Huawei
All Partner Perspectives
GUEST PERSPECTIVES - curated contributions
Is the COVID-19 pandemic a catalyst for the fourth industrial revolution? By Javier Ger, Telecom Argentina & Claudio Saes, Bell Labs Consulting
All Guest Perspectives
HOME
Sign In
SEARCH
CLOSE
MORE
CLOSE