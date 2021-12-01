Atlantic Broadband launches WiFi Your Way powered by Plume Homepass

QUINCY, Mass. – Atlantic Broadband, the eighth-largest cable operator in the U.S., today announced that it has launched WiFi Your WayTM, a best-in-class managed home WiFi solution powered by Plume HomePass® that will provide expanded WiFi coverage with enhanced reliability and superfast speed in every area of the home.

The new service, which uses Plume’s cloud-based artificial intelligence (AI) technology and is accessed via the WiFi Your Way App, features:

AdaptTM continually learns and self-optimizes proactively to deliver greater speed and coverage throughout the home.

ControlTM provides intuitive tools for personalization, allowing the user to set guest and child access controls (including age-appropriate content filters).

Speed Test capabilities are built-in so customers can easily monitor internet speed and performance.

GuardTM provides best-in-class online security powered by AI that detects and protects in real time. The system halts suspicious activity, blocks ad and malware and quarantines any compromised devices.

SenseTM uses WiFi-connected devices to provide whole-home motion awareness in real time for peace of mind and among many use-cases, provides alerts if there is motion when a customer is out of the home.

The WiFi Your Way App (for iOS and Android devices) guides customers through an easy self-installation of SuperPods, which plug into a wall outlet to provide superfast whole-home coverage. The SuperPods work with any Atlantic Broadband gateway or modem. Customers lease the SuperPods rather than purchase them, keeping upfront costs down for customers.