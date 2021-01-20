Atlantic Broadband launches Hosted Voice 2.0 for business

QUINCY, Mass. – Atlantic Broadband, the nation’s eighth-largest cable operator, today announced that it has launched Hosted Voice 2.0, which is now available to new and existing customers across the eleven states it serves. The new offering builds upon existing Hosted Voice product offerings with a new Manager Portal web interface that provides businesses and their employees seamless access to calls, voicemails and chat. Through the Manager Portal, a Call Center feature will add a new level of business visibility into call center activity and training effectiveness.

Hosted Voice 2.0 also features new software with an improved design to ensure employees can access their important contacts, calls and voicemails anywhere, anytime. This service is ideal for businesses operating in multiple locations, or those with employees who are working remotely. Businesses and their employees can be assured that they can receive and answer phone calls and voicemails, regardless of location.

With visibility into call center statistics, businesses can ensure their customers’ calls are effectively managed. New features allow call center managers to dial or “whisper into” conversations, offering sales employees additional training or help when resolving customer requests. Call recording features allow managers and employees to review performance or refer back to caller requests, ensuring that customers receive the best possible service.

The Hosted Voice 2.0 platform was built with additional server redundancy backup to help ensure uptime. Mobile and web applications can be accessed by employees using their unique username and password via any computer, iPhone or Android device. Push notifications alert users of new calls and voicemails.

