DENVER – Liberty Global today announced the appointment of two senior executives to lead its newly combined Swiss operations following the closing of its acquisition of Sunrise Communications last week.

Effective immediately, André Krause is Chief Executive Officer of the combined Sunrise UPC business. He joins Liberty Global's executive team, reporting to CEO Mike Fries. Krause is currently the CEO of Sunrise and served as the mobile operator's Chief Financial Officer (CFO) for eight years prior. He was critical in leading the transformation of Sunrise's network, customer service, brand and company culture and instrumental in the successful IPO and listing of the company on the Swiss exchange in 2015.

Additionally, Severina Pascu will return to Switzerland to serve as Deputy CEO and Chief Operating Officer (COO), reporting to Krause. Pascu has been a longtime member of the Liberty Global family, having served most recently as CFO and Deputy CEO of Virgin Media in the United Kingdom. Prior to that she was CEO of UPC Switzerland from September of 2018 to January of 2020, and has spent the last 10 years in leadership positions in Liberty Global's Central and Eastern European operations. Pascu will lead the combined consumer and business organizations, operations and digital functions.

Baptiest Coopmans, who has served as CEO of UPC Switzerland for the last 10 months, will return to a senior operating role at Liberty Global.

