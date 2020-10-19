Altice USA comps broadband for remote students who lack access

NEW YORK – Altice USA is continuing its support for remote learning by offering its Altice Advantage 30 Mbps broadband solution complimentary for 60 days to households with K-12 and/or college students who do not currently have home internet access.

“As the pandemic continues to have a tremendous impact on the education system, Altice USA is committed to providing connectivity solutions that help students and their families during this challenging schoolyear,” said Hakim Boubazine, President of Telecommunications and Chief Operating Officer. “Since the start of the pandemic, we've provided free broadband to more than 20,000 households, and as many schools continue remote learning, we are pleased to provide this offer to assist our communities. This offer is just one example of the many solutions we are providing to ensure families have the tools they need for a successful schoolyear.”

Starting today, households interested in the free 60-day Altice Advantage 30 Mbps broadband and WiFi offer can apply by visiting alticeadvantageinternet.com. Altice Advantage includes unlimited data, free equipment and reduced installation. Following the 60-day period, households are able to retain their Altice Advantage service for $14.99 per month, providing households with a low-cost, contract-free internet solution.

