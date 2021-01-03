Sign In Register
5G
The Edge
Open RAN
Private Networks
Cloud Native/NFV
Security
AI/Automation
Cable/Video
DOCSIS CCAP Cable Business Services 10G The Bauminator
IoT
OSS/BSS
SD-WAN
Optical/IP
FTTX DCI Routing Any Haul/X-Haul
Test & Measurement
Services
4G/3G/WiFi
6G
Regions
Asia Africa Europe India Middle East
Industry Show News
Mobile World Congress Big 5G Event
Events
Next-Gen Broadband APAC: 5G, 10G & Beyond5G Next Wave Digital SymposiumCloud Native World Digital SymposiumOpen RAN World Digital ConferenceAsia Tech 2021 Digital Symposium
Events Archives
Digital Event Archives Edge Computing Digital Symposium Optical Networking Digital Symposium Service Provider Security Strategies for the Enterprise
Webinars
Upcoming Webinars Archived Webinars 5G Webinars Live Learning Webinars
White Papers
Tech Centers
Future Vision Tech Center
Market Leader Programs
Internet for the Future
Communities
The 5G Exchange LR Asia Broadband World News Connecting Africa Telecoms.com Women In Comms
Light Reading Video
Telecom Innovators Showcase
Light Reading Audio
Light Reading Podcast Executive Spotlight Q&A
News & Views Events Leading Lights Awards About Us Advertise With Us Newsletter Signup
x
Newsletter Signup Sign In Register
Cable/Video

Altice USA CEO envisions end of traditional cable pay-TV

News Analysis Jeff Baumgartner, Senior Editor, Light Reading 3/1/2021
Comment (0)

Add Altice USA to the group of cable operators that have publicly soured on the future of the traditional cable pay-TV bundle.

In a wide-ranging interview with CNBC, Dexter Goei, Altice USA's CEO, acknowledged that he envisions a day when the operator no longer offers a linear cable TV service.

"Yeah. Because the economics get worse and worse every year," Goei said when asked the question. "Price levels for content continue to rise. Eyeballs for content over big bundles continue to fall."

It's becoming a more common refrain as cable operators acknowledge that broadband, and not pay-TV, is now the cornerstone of their relationship with the customer.

For example, Comcast and Charter Communications are now focused on retaining the most profitable pay-TV subs and will no longer chase after others with deep discounts and save offers. Meanwhile, Cable One and WideOpenWest have almost ignored pay-TV under their "broadband-first" postures. In fact, WideOpenWest CFO John Rego said last week that the operator expects to lose more than half its pay-TV subscribers within the next three years.

"Obviously, broadband continues to be the story and continues to make cable companies and fiber companies very attractive investment propositions because of broadband," Goei said. He said the pay-TV market is now divided between profitable customers that have been in the bundle for more than three years and unprofitable ones that have been a video subscriber for less than that time.

There are no ready-made answers, but Goei expressed some confidence that operators and programmers will be able to come up with a more attractive financial model as more and more content gets consumed via OTT.

"I can't tell you when, where and how, but it's a question of time for cable operators in general to completely re-evaluate whether or not they're going to be in the video business," he said.

Lack of big M&A opportunities

Goei was also asked to address the M&A market now that it's abundantly clear that Altice USA has been unable to achieve an original plan to buy enough pieces to become the size of what used to be Time Warner Cable, the operator that merged with Charter in 2016.

Altice USA, now with about 5 million customer relationships, tried to expand that recently by acquiring the Atlantic Broadband piece of Cogeco, but was spurned at every turn. Instead, Altice USA has been limited to much smaller buys, including today's announced acquisition of Morris Broadband, a deal valued at $310 million that will expand Altice USA's footprint in North Carolina, but represents only about 35,500 residential and business customers.

Goei said it's not for lack of trying for bigger game.

"The reality is there's been nobody selling, nobody of size – of any credible size," he said. Cable One just struck a $2.2 billion deal for the rest of Hargray Communications it didn't already own, but Hargray's not as geographically aligned with Altice USA and, therefore, not as attractive an M&A target.

Given this scenario, Goei said Altice USA will "look for smaller M&A" and to grow its "organic operations" by building out its footprint and pushing ahead with fiber-to-the-home upgrades, largely in its Optimum service areas in parts of New York, Connecticut and New Jersey.

Altice USA, he said, will also look at its wireless business, which today is centered on Altice Mobile, a service that originally leaned on an MVNO with Sprint that has since shifted to T-Mobile.

Offering mobile has "churn benefits," but renting access on another's network is not as economically attractive, he said. He also does not rule out a world in which companies such as Comcast and Verizon are allowed to merge.

"It could really drive better performance for consumers and better pricing," Goei said.

And if Altice USA was to ever get involved in a big M&A transaction involving a big wireless company that could lead to greater consolidation, he said such a move would have to be driven by Altice USA's parent company.

Related posts:

— Jeff Baumgartner, Senior Editor, Light Reading

Related Stories
COMMENTS
Newest First | Oldest First | Threaded View
Add Comment
Be the first to post a comment regarding this story.
EDUCATIONAL RESOURCES
sponsor supplied content
Cable’s Cloud Journey
FTTx Case Study Series eBook
Broadband networks case studies - Innovating the future of FTTx and HFC networks
Virtualizing the cable headend
Network Convergence - Building a smart, simple infrastructure with advanced network capabilities
Cable’s Fiber Outlook Survey Report – DAA & Converged Interconnect Network
Case Study – Inventory Transformation
Three new options for cable MSOs to efficiently scale their optical networks
MSOs & Edge Compute – Drivers, Challenges and Opportunities
Virtualizing and Distributing the Cable Network
Educational Resources Archive
FEATURED VIDEO
UPCOMING LIVE EVENTS
Next-Gen Broadband APAC: 5G, 10G & Beyond
March 2-4, 2021, Digital Symposium
5G Next Wave Digital Symposium
March 9-11, 2021, Digital Symposium
Cloud Native World Digital Symposium
March 23-25, 2021, Digital Conference
Open RAN World Digital Conference
April 6-8, 2021, Digital Conference
Asia Tech 2021 Digital Symposium
April 13, 2021, Digital Symposium
Service Provider Security Strategies for the Hybrid Era Digital Symposium
April 15, 2021, Digital Symposium
Cable Next-Gen Technologies & Strategies Digital Conference
April 28-29, 2021, Digital Conference
All Upcoming Live Events
UPCOMING WEBINARS
March 2, 2021 Next Steps of Digital Transformation: How MSPs are Meeting the Challenge to Secure Distributed Assets
March 2, 2021 Next-Gen Broadband APAC: 5G, 10G & Beyond - Day One
March 3, 2021 5G Core Operator Survey: Charting Deployment of Cloud Native 5G Core at Mass Market Scale
March 4, 2021 5G: A view from the front seats
March 4, 2021 Next-Gen Broadband APAC: 5G, 10G & Beyond - Day Two
March 9, 2021 5G Video: Designing the future of boundless experiences
March 10, 2021 How Open RAN Technologies Will Change Mobile Networks in the Future
March 16, 2021 5 Steps to Make IPTV Easy
March 16, 2021 How Open RAN Technologies Will Change Mobile Networks in the Future
March 17, 2021 vRAN, Open RAN and the Path Towards Mobile Networks Modernization
March 17, 2021 Wi-Fi 6 – Separating the magic from the myth
March 18, 2021 SCTE•ISBE Live Learning Webinar™ Series: What's New with DAA & Flexible MAC
March 24, 2021 5G: Unlocking Value, Beyond Connectivity
April 15, 2021 SCTE•ISBE Live Learning Webinar™ Series: Winning with Wireless: Embracing 5G & Wi-Fi 6/6E
May 20, 2021 SCTE•ISBE Live Learning Webinar™ Series: Fighting Fiber with More Fiber
June 17, 2021 SCTE•ISBE Live Learning Webinar™ Series: Putting Next-Gen PON to Work
July 15, 2021 SCTE•ISBE Live Learning Webinar™ Series: 10G or Bust: HFC & the Future Access Network
August 19, 2021 SCTE•ISBE Live Learning Webinar™ Series: Tapping Into the Cloud
September 16, 2021 SCTE•ISBE Live Learning Webinar™ Series: Engineering the DOCSIS 4.0 Network (FDX and ESD)
October 21, 2021 SCTE•ISBE Live Learning Webinar™ Series: Lowering the Latency
November 18, 2021 SCTE•ISBE Live Learning Webinar™ Series: How to Test the Next-Gen Cable Network
December 16, 2021 SCTE•ISBE Live Learning Webinar™ Series: Virtualizing the Cable Access Network
Webinar Archive
PARTNER PERSPECTIVES - content from our sponsors
Scenario-Based Openness Is Essential for 1+N Networks to Move Towards Autonomous Driving By Huawei
ZTE Is Committed to Empowering Different Industries With Digital Technology By Ling Zhi, Vice President, ZTE
Continuous 5G Evolution for Building an Engine of All-Industry Digitalization – Dr. Tong Wen, Huawei Fellow and CTO of Huawei Wireless By Huawei
Huawei's 'Ultra-Simplified' 5G RAN Solutions Could Help MNOs Address the Needs of Consumers and Businesses By Huawei
ZTE Is Striving to Help Operators in Various Countries to Achieve Digital Technology Development in 5G SA Deployment By Zhang Jianpeng, SVP and Head of Global Marketing, ZTE
All Partner Perspectives
GUEST PERSPECTIVES - curated contributions
Zoom Phone available through Lumen: Will you answer the call? By Craig Richter, Lumen
From 5G to 6G: What could it look like? By Nermin Mohamed, Wind River
All Guest Perspectives
HOME
Sign In
SEARCH
CLOSE
MORE
CLOSE