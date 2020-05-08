Sign In Register
Cable/Video

Alaska nets top SCTE/ISBE chapter honors

News Wire Feed Light Reading 8/5/2020
Comment (0)

EXTON, Pa. – A year after seeing its run of five straight SCTE•ISBE Chapter of the Year titles come to an end, the Alaska Chapter nabbed two of four categories to recapture the award for the sixth time in seven years.

The Alaska Chapter, based in Anchorage, took top honors for Compliance and Professional Development en route to winning the crown. Baruch Abisror, manager, field operations at GCI, is the chapter's president; Tom Spiak, supervisor, OSP Fiber Network, served as president in 2019. Golden Gate (San Francisco, CA) had won all four categories last year to take Chapter of the Year honors.

The Penn-Ohio Chapter, based in Allison Park, PA, near Pittsburgh, earned the Recruitment Award, while the Rocky Mountain Chapter, based in Parker, CO, near Denver, won the chase for the Striving for Excellence Award. All chapter standouts were honored based on 2019 performance during a virtual awards ceremony yesterday.

Chapter Leader of the Year honors were won by Royd Miller, president of the Penn-Ohio (Pa.) Chapter and digital video network engineer III with Comcast. Among Miller's most recent accomplishments have been creation of a chapter Hall of Honor that recognizes contributions of members on behalf of the industry; an expansion of the Penn-Ohio Chapter's scholarship program; and establishment of a Technical Committee to enhance training, as well as achievements in the areas of education, certification and administration.

SCTE•ISBE also presented awards for second- through eighth-place chapter of the year. Those honorees, respectively, are the Rocky Mountain Chapter; the Golden Gate Chapter; the Penn-Ohio Chapter; the Piedmont (NC) Chapter; the Green Mountain (VT) Chapter; the Sooner State (OK) Chapter; and the New England (MA) Chapter. The Sierra (CA) Chapter is the Most Improved Chapter of the Year. Most improved honors in the four other categories went to the Mid-Columbia (WA) Chapter (Compliance); the Gateway (MO) Chapter (Recruitment); the Smoky Mountain (TN) Chapter (Striving for Excellence); and the Show Me (MO) Chapter (Professional Development).

SCTE/ISBE

