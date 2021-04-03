Sign In Register
5G
The Edge
Open RAN
Private Networks
Cloud Native/NFV
Security
AI/Automation
Cable/Video
DOCSIS CCAP Cable Business Services 10G The Bauminator
IoT
OSS/BSS
SD-WAN
Optical/IP
FTTX DCI Routing Any Haul/X-Haul
Test & Measurement
Services
4G/3G/WiFi
6G
Regions
Asia Africa Europe India Middle East
Industry Show News
Mobile World Congress Big 5G Event
Events
Next-Gen Broadband APAC: 5G, 10G & Beyond5G Next Wave Digital SymposiumCloud Native World Digital SymposiumOpen RAN World Digital ConferenceAsia Tech 2021 Digital Symposium
Events Archives
Digital Event Archives Edge Computing Digital Symposium Optical Networking Digital Symposium Service Provider Security Strategies for the Enterprise
Webinars
Upcoming Webinars Archived Webinars 5G Webinars Live Learning Webinars
White Papers
Tech Centers
Future Vision Tech Center
Market Leader Programs
Internet for the Future
Communities
The 5G Exchange LR Asia Broadband World News Connecting Africa Telecoms.com Women In Comms
Light Reading Video
Telecom Innovators Showcase
Light Reading Audio
Light Reading Podcast Executive Spotlight Q&A
News & Views Events Leading Lights Awards About Us Advertise With Us Newsletter Signup
x
Newsletter Signup Sign In Register
Cable/Video

Adara pitches MobiTV alternative

News Analysis Jeff Baumgartner, Senior Editor, Light Reading 3/4/2021
Comment (0)

Adara Technologies has introduced a streaming TV platform that, it claims, can provide tier 2/3 operators with an alternative to MobiTV, the pay-TV tech company whose future is uncertain after filing for voluntary Chapter 11 bankruptcy earlier this week.

Adara, a supplier that has also developed a video switching platform that helps its base of independent operators reclaim bandwidth for broadband and other services, is also out in the market with an app- and IP-based video platform called "myCatapulTVe."

Adara's customizable guide for connected TV and mobile devices leaves real estate for promotions and ads that, it says, can help to expand pay-TV service margins
Adara's customizable guide for connected TV and mobile devices leaves real estate for promotions and ads that, it says, can help to expand pay-TV service margins

The genesis of that product goes back about five years, when it started out as a Slingbox-like local transcoding device that hooks into legacy QAM-based set-tops to deliver IP video inside and outside the home. Adara developed the interfaces for that original product and has since applied it to myCatapulTVe.

But rather than retrofitting IP to a QAM set-top box, Adara's new myCatapulTVe platform runs on servers and transcoders that hook into the video sources at the cable operator's headend. It also runs on apps for a wide range of newer TV streaming devices from the likes of Amazon (Fire TV) and Android TV, as well as on web browsers and mobile devices, which can also cast content to supported connected TVs. In addition, Adara has options for operators to add a cloud DVR and TV "startover" services.

Adara's platform also features search function that can find content from the pay-TV provider as well as OTT video services.
Adara's platform also features search function that can find content from the pay-TV provider as well as OTT video services.

Adara's guide for myCatapulTVe, which can search across the traditional pay-TV service and various OTT services, can also be customized to the operator. Plus, it leaves some real estate at the top for local or national advertising or promotions from the operator, explained Mark Guerrazzi, VP of sales and business development at Adara.

Adara's on-premises deployment model is a bit different than MobiTV's , which relies more heavily on a multi-tenant headend for its various pay-TV partners. Adara also sources video for its platform from the cable operator and doesn't strike programming deals on its own. MobiTV's model has tied together its own carriage deals with certain national cable channels, adding in local broadcast channels for which the partner has rights. MobiTV, according to industry sources, also required little to no upfront costs and no contract minimums, decisions that evidently rendered its business model unsustainable.

Guerrazzi, an exec late of Cisco and Scientific-Atlanta, said Adara also offers some flexible options in which the partner purchases the equipment, such as the transcoding and cloud storage, alongside an ongoing per-subscriber fee to deliver and manage the service. Or they can pay a larger per-subscriber fee with a lower one-time cost.

Adara, Guerrazzi added, has already gone through integrations with the major billing systems via its legacy QAM-focused business and has applied those hooks into the new myCatapulTVe product.

Adara has not announced any deployments for myCatapulTVe, but a half dozen or so are in the process of launching, Guerrazzi said. In addition to using myCatapulTVe as a new pay-TV platform, some are looking to use it to upgrade their QAM-based VoD systems to IP, he added.

He said most of the operators Adara has engaged with on existing legacy QAM video platforms have looked at or considered MobiTV, but noted that one tier 2 that was going with MobiTV is taking a closer look at myCatapulTVe.

Examples of previously announced Adara customers include Docomo Pacific, Coopérative de Câblodistribution de L'Arrière Pays (CCAP) of Quebec City, Fayetteville Public Utilities, Scottsboro Electric Power Board and Cass Cable.

Adara didn't participate in the original RFP that the National Cable Television Cooperative oversaw and resulted in the 2017 agreement with MobiTV. But Guerrazzi said the company is reaching out to the organization to provide more detail on Adara's alternative as MobiTV wends through a restructuring process that could result in a sale of assets.

Related posts:

— Jeff Baumgartner, Senior Editor, Light Reading

Related Stories
COMMENTS
Newest First | Oldest First | Threaded View
Add Comment
Be the first to post a comment regarding this story.
EDUCATIONAL RESOURCES
sponsor supplied content
Cable’s Cloud Journey
FTTx Case Study Series eBook
Broadband networks case studies - Innovating the future of FTTx and HFC networks
Virtualizing the cable headend
Network Convergence - Building a smart, simple infrastructure with advanced network capabilities
Cable’s Fiber Outlook Survey Report – DAA & Converged Interconnect Network
Case Study – Inventory Transformation
Three new options for cable MSOs to efficiently scale their optical networks
MSOs & Edge Compute – Drivers, Challenges and Opportunities
Virtualizing and Distributing the Cable Network
Educational Resources Archive
FEATURED VIDEO
UPCOMING LIVE EVENTS
5G Next Wave Digital Symposium
March 9-11, 2021, Digital Symposium
Cloud Native World Digital Symposium
March 23-25, 2021, Digital Conference
Open RAN World Digital Conference
April 6-8, 2021, Digital Conference
Asia Tech 2021 Digital Symposium
April 13, 2021, Digital Symposium
Service Provider Security Strategies for the Hybrid Era Digital Symposium
April 15, 2021, Digital Symposium
Cable Next-Gen Technologies & Strategies Digital Conference
April 28-29, 2021, Digital Conference
All Upcoming Live Events
UPCOMING WEBINARS
March 9, 2021 5G Video: Designing the future of boundless experiences
March 9, 2021 5G Next Wave Digital Symposium - Day 1
March 10, 2021 How Open RAN Technologies Will Change Mobile Networks in the Future
March 11, 2021 5G Next Wave Digital Symposium - Day 2
March 16, 2021 5 Steps to Make IPTV Easy
March 16, 2021 How Open RAN Technologies Will Change Mobile Networks in the Future
March 17, 2021 Wi-Fi 6 – Separating the magic from the myth
March 17, 2021 vRAN, Open RAN and the Path Towards Mobile Networks Modernization
March 18, 2021 SCTE•ISBE Live Learning Webinar™ Series: What's New with DAA & Flexible MAC
March 24, 2021 5G: Unlocking Value, Beyond Connectivity
April 1, 2021 Innovations in Unlocking Subscriber and Network Serviceability Through Location Intelligence
April 6, 2021 Open RAN World Digital Conference - Day 1
April 7, 2021 Five Data-Delivery Requirements That Will Save Telecommunications
April 8, 2021 Open RAN World Digital Conference - Day 2
April 15, 2021 SCTE•ISBE Live Learning Webinar™ Series: Winning with Wireless: Embracing 5G & Wi-Fi 6/6E
May 20, 2021 SCTE•ISBE Live Learning Webinar™ Series: Fighting Fiber with More Fiber
June 17, 2021 SCTE•ISBE Live Learning Webinar™ Series: Putting Next-Gen PON to Work
July 15, 2021 SCTE•ISBE Live Learning Webinar™ Series: 10G or Bust: HFC & the Future Access Network
August 19, 2021 SCTE•ISBE Live Learning Webinar™ Series: Tapping Into the Cloud
September 16, 2021 SCTE•ISBE Live Learning Webinar™ Series: Engineering the DOCSIS 4.0 Network (FDX and ESD)
October 21, 2021 SCTE•ISBE Live Learning Webinar™ Series: Lowering the Latency
November 18, 2021 SCTE•ISBE Live Learning Webinar™ Series: How to Test the Next-Gen Cable Network
December 16, 2021 SCTE•ISBE Live Learning Webinar™ Series: Virtualizing the Cable Access Network
Webinar Archive
PARTNER PERSPECTIVES - content from our sponsors
Scenario-Based Openness Is Essential for 1+N Networks to Move Towards Autonomous Driving By Huawei
ZTE Is Committed to Empowering Different Industries With Digital Technology By Ling Zhi, Vice President, ZTE
Continuous 5G Evolution for Building an Engine of All-Industry Digitalization – Dr. Tong Wen, Huawei Fellow and CTO of Huawei Wireless By Huawei
Huawei's 'Ultra-Simplified' 5G RAN Solutions Could Help MNOs Address the Needs of Consumers and Businesses By Huawei
ZTE Is Striving to Help Operators in Various Countries to Achieve Digital Technology Development in 5G SA Deployment By Zhang Jianpeng, SVP and Head of Global Marketing, ZTE
All Partner Perspectives
GUEST PERSPECTIVES - curated contributions
Zoom Phone available through Lumen: Will you answer the call? By Craig Richter, Lumen
From 5G to 6G: What could it look like? By Nermin Mohamed, Wind River
All Guest Perspectives
HOME
Sign In
SEARCH
CLOSE
MORE
CLOSE