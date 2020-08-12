AccuWeather TV storms onto Charter's lineup

STAMFORD, Conn. – Charter Communications, Inc. today announced an agreement with AccuWeather, the world's fastest-growing weather and digital media company, to launch the AccuWeather TV Network in January for Spectrum TV Select and higher video tier subscribers across all Charter markets.

AccuWeather TV Network delivers 24/7 weather news from in-studio and out in the field, providing reliable local, regional and national weather news and information. Charter plans to offer the network's national weather feed with regionalized weather data, pertinent to Spectrum TV customers' specific geographic location, in most Spectrum service areas.

Headquartered in State College, PA, AccuWeather serves more than 1.5 billion people daily through the AccuWeather Network channel, digital media properties including accuweather.com and mobile, as well as radio, TV and newspapers, digital out of home and thousands of third-party websites.

