ACA Connects reveals 2020-2022 leadership team

PITTSBURGH – ACA Connects today announced its leadership team to guide the national communications organization over the next year two years, following balloting by hundreds of ACA Connects members, who have a mostly rural and suburban presence in all 50 states. The trade group also announced the board officials who were elected to serve three-year terms.

Balloting results finalized July 27 showed that Patricia Jo Boyers, President of BOYCOM Vision, was re-elected Chairman and Mike Bowker, COO of Cable ONE, was re-elected Vice Chairman, each to two-year terms.

Boyers is the owner and operator of a small, rural cable company with her husband, Steve, in Poplar Bluff, Mo., a venture the entrepreneurial pair started nearly three decades ago. Today, their company serves about 3,000 customers.

Bowker, who became ACA Connects Vice Chairman in 2019, is responsible for overseeing the daily operations, technology and residential and business channels of Cable One. Cable One, based in Phoenix, Az., is a leading broadband communications provider serving more than 900,000 residential and business customers in 21 states through its Sparklight, NewWave, Clearwave, and Fidelity brands.

Those ACA Connects board members elected to three-year terms are:

Shawn Beqaj – Vice President Regulatory & Interconnection at Armstrong Group of Companies (Pa.)

John Barrett – Director, Government Relations, Great Plains Communications (Neb.)

Diana Block – Executive Vice President, Block Communications (Oh.)

John Cinelli – President, MetroNet (Ind.)

Kathy Ford – Senior Vice President, Legal Affairs, WOW! Internet, Cable & Phone (Colo.)

Tom Larsen – Senior Vice President , Government and Public Relations, Mediacom (N.Y.)

In important membership action, ACA Connects members also approved a bylaws provision that will allow for membership in the organization of companies that provide broadband-only services. Previously, all company members of ACA Connects had to be defined as a "cable television" operator under FCC definitions.

