ACA Connects hires digital specialist

PITTSBURGH – Nathan Penrod, a talented digital specialist with a diverse background in media production, has joined ACA Connects as its new Digital Media Specialist, ACA Connects President and CEO Matthew M. Polka announced today.

"We're excited to have Nathan join our ACA Connects staff in this important role. His experience in videography, photography, graphic design, content management systems and social media add to our strategic communications initiatives," Polka said. Most recently, Penrod was Marketing and Graphic Design Specialist at the Frankfort Plant Board in Kentucky, a municipal utility created to provide electric, water, and cable/telecommunications services across two counties. John Higginbotham, ACA Connects Executive Vice President, Member Services and Finance and Chief of Staff, led Franklin Plant Board for twenty-three years.

Prior to joining Frankfort Plant Board, Penrod was the Multimedia Specialist for Kennedy Wildcat Den, a bookstore associated with the University of Kentucky.

Penrod started with ACA Connects on Sept. 28.

