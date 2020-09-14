Sign In Register
10G

Mediacom sets '10G' demo

News Wire Feed Light Reading 9/14/2020
Comment (0)

AMES, Iowa – Imagine a home where everything is connected seamlessly through the internet. A sanctuary where convenience and efficiency merge with safety and security. A place where you can visit your doctor’s office or escape to nature without ever leaving your bedroom. From the mind-blowing sharpness and depth of 8K television to images brought to life on a 3D holographic display, prepare to get a firsthand look into the future during the Mediacom 10G Smart Home Tour.

WHEN: Thursday, September 17, 2020 9:30am to 11:30am – Tour #1 1:00pm to 3:00pm – Tour #2 3:30pm to 5:30pm – Tour #3 *Registration opens 30 minutes before each tour

WHERE: 105 Wilder Lane, Ames, IA 50014 *Offsite parking with shuttle service available at Ames Woman’s Club located at 106 S. Dakota Avenue, Ames, IA 50014

Conducted in partnership with CableLabs and NCTA – The Internet & Television Association, the Mediacom 10G Smart Home Tour is the first U.S. field trial of the cable industry’s new 10G Platform. The next great leap forward for broadband, 10G is a powerful, capital efficient technology breakthrough that will ramp up from the 1 gigabit offerings of today to speeds of 10 gigabits per second and beyond in the coming years.

Attendees will have the opportunity to interact with connected-living experts who will be demonstrating cutting edge technology and applications that are changing the way we live, learn, work and play, including:

  • Alarm.com exhibiting home automation functionality that improves security and efficiency.
  • CableLabs presenting holographic 3D images through a light field display that can be seen without the need for glasses or headwear.
  • Healium harnessing the power of virtual and augmented reality to improve mental fitness.
  • Iowa Chill exploring the innovation driving the rapidly expanding eSports revolution.
  • UnityPoint Health connecting patients with doctors using the latest telemedicine solutions.
  • Zestful Kitchen creating delicious recipes using state-of-the-art kitchen technology.

Mediacom Communications

