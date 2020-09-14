Mediacom sets '10G' demo

AMES, Iowa – Imagine a home where everything is connected seamlessly through the internet. A sanctuary where convenience and efficiency merge with safety and security. A place where you can visit your doctor’s office or escape to nature without ever leaving your bedroom. From the mind-blowing sharpness and depth of 8K television to images brought to life on a 3D holographic display, prepare to get a firsthand look into the future during the Mediacom 10G Smart Home Tour.

WHEN: Thursday, September 17, 2020 9:30am to 11:30am – Tour #1 1:00pm to 3:00pm – Tour #2 3:30pm to 5:30pm – Tour #3 *Registration opens 30 minutes before each tour

WHERE: 105 Wilder Lane, Ames, IA 50014 *Offsite parking with shuttle service available at Ames Woman’s Club located at 106 S. Dakota Avenue, Ames, IA 50014

Conducted in partnership with CableLabs and NCTA – The Internet & Television Association, the Mediacom 10G Smart Home Tour is the first U.S. field trial of the cable industry’s new 10G Platform. The next great leap forward for broadband, 10G is a powerful, capital efficient technology breakthrough that will ramp up from the 1 gigabit offerings of today to speeds of 10 gigabits per second and beyond in the coming years.

Attendees will have the opportunity to interact with connected-living experts who will be demonstrating cutting edge technology and applications that are changing the way we live, learn, work and play, including:

Alarm.com exhibiting home automation functionality that improves security and efficiency.

CableLabs presenting holographic 3D images through a light field display that can be seen without the need for glasses or headwear.

Healium harnessing the power of virtual and augmented reality to improve mental fitness.

Iowa Chill exploring the innovation driving the rapidly expanding eSports revolution.

UnityPoint Health connecting patients with doctors using the latest telemedicine solutions.

Zestful Kitchen creating delicious recipes using state-of-the-art kitchen technology.

Mediacom Communications