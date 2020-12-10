Sign In Register
5G
The Edge
Open RAN
Private Networks
Cloud Native/NFV
Security
AI/Automation
Cable/Video
DOCSIS CCAP Cable Business Services 10G The Bauminator
IoT
OSS/BSS
SD-WAN
Optical/IP
FTTX DCI Routing Any Haul/X-Haul
Test & Measurement
Services
4G/3G/WiFi
6G
Regions
Asia Africa Europe India Middle East
Industry Show News
Mobile World Congress Big 5G Event
Events
Distributing/Processing Next-Gen Streaming Video5G Ecosystem Digital Symposium5G Transport & Network StrategiesGlobal Telecoms AwardsSD-WAN Digital Symposium
Events Archives
Cable Next-Gen Digital SymposiumBig 5G EventCable Next Gen-Technologies & Strategies
Webinars
Upcoming Webinars Archived Webinars 5G Webinars Live Learning Webinars
White Papers
Tech Centers
Future Vision Tech Center
Market Leader Programs
Internet for the Future
Communities
The 5G Exchange LR Asia Broadband World News Connecting Africa Telecoms.com Women In Comms
Light Reading Video
Telecom Innovators Showcase
Light Reading Audio
Light Reading Podcast Executive Spotlight Q&A
News & Views Events Leading Lights Awards About Us Advertise With Us Newsletter Signup
x
Newsletter Signup Sign In Register
10G

Cable-Tec Expo: 10G-compatible network delivers holographic stream

The Bauminator Jeff Baumgartner, Senior Editor, Light Reading 10/12/2020
Comment (0)

SCTE/ISBE CABLE-TEC EXPO – As we surmised last week, the kickoff of today's all-virtual event featured a demo of a bandwidth-eating light field video stream to help show off the capabilities of the cable industry's "10G" network initiative.

Light field displays generate holographic, 3D images that allow users to view content from multiple angles and even detect shadows. Cable's 10G initiative is actually more than "cable" or hybrid fiber/coax (HFC) for that matter, as it is focused on the delivery of symmetrical multi-gigabit connections over multiple access network types, including HFC, fiber-to-the-premises and wireless, along with enhanced security and low-latency capabilities.

An array of cameras capture images for raw footage that would be assembled into the resulting 3D lightfield stream. (Source: SCTE/ISBE)
An array of cameras capture images for raw footage that would be assembled into the resulting 3D lightfield stream.
(Source: SCTE/ISBE)

Today's demo comprised a handful of elements and steps.

In conjunction with a San Francisco-based company called Visby, a light field scene for today's demo was captured in Los Angeles using 100 cameras sampling at 250 Gbit/s and producing about 8,000 minutes of raw footage that was all combined to create the holographic images. Charter hosted the content in a compute cluster at the cable edge, running a 50 Gbit/s compressed stream over a multi-Gig network.

Meanwhile, a cloud app was used to manage a low-latency connection to deliver the holographic data downstream and to take gesture input from the user that was sent upstream. Charter, meanwhile, operated a "10G-capable" network using network and in-home equipment from CommScope (including a Wi-Fi 6E connection) for a symmetrical 2Gbit/s connection to the demo home. For the fifth and final piece, Looking Glass Factory supplied a holographic display that delivers about 33 million pixels to provide a 3D video experience (and a 50-degree viewing cone) without the need for a headset.

A display from a company called Looking Glass Factory outputs the 3D rendition of the light field – an interactive yoga class that can receive gesture commands from the user/viewer. (Source: SCTE/ISBE)
A display from a company called Looking Glass Factory outputs the 3D rendition of the light field – an interactive yoga class that can receive gesture commands from the user/viewer.
(Source: SCTE/ISBE)

"This is the first time a hologram has been streamed over a 10G network," Andrew Ip, SVP of emerging technology and innovation at Charter Communications said. "This is the definition of true immersive," he said of light field technology.

Mediacom Communications (in tandem with CableLabs and NCTA) conducted a similar demo for a "10G Smart Home" recently set up in Ames, Iowa. However, that demo – which would have required about 500 Mbit/s to 600 Mbit/s of throughout – was done locally and not streamed on the network connected to the demo home.

Related posts:

— Jeff Baumgartner, Senior Editor, Light Reading

Related Stories
COMMENTS
Newest First | Oldest First | Threaded View
Add Comment
Be the first to post a comment regarding this story.
EDUCATIONAL RESOURCES
sponsor supplied content
Our networks keep us going: Quality at the heart of critical networks
Podcast: Meeting network demands in an era of uncertainty
Video: Networks are what keep us going
Networks keep us going
Radio Access Network Evolution: The Cornerstone for Growth
Webinar: The Rise of Automation and Orchestration in Service Provider Networks
The Path to Open and Disaggregated FTTx
Virtualizing and Distributing the Cable Network
Educational Resources Archive
More Blogs from The Bauminator
Quibi exploring possible sale – report

The struggling short-form premium streaming service is pursuing strategic options, says The Wall Street Journal.

CBS All Access to be rechristened Paramount+

ViacomCBS reasons that the Paramount brand has higher recognition worldwide amid plans to take the OTT service international, but the Twitterverse still had fun mocking the decision.

AT&T exploring sale of its Xandr advanced ad unit – report

Interest in selling the ad-tech specialist could be another clear signal that AT&T is also exploring a plan to sell off its struggling DirecTV satellite TV unit.

Comcast wants to bring X1 to smart TVs

Licensing X1 or its 'Flex' variant to smart TVs helps Comcast add critical scale to its video platform and extend its experience beyond the MSO's borders and those of its syndication partners.

More
FEATURED VIDEO
UPCOMING LIVE EVENTS
Distributing/Processing Next-Gen Streaming Video
October 15, 2020, Online Seminar
5G Ecosystem Digital Symposium
October 19-21, 2020, Two Day Digital Symposium
5G Transport & Network Strategies
November 3-5, 2020, Two Day Digital Symposium
Global Telecoms Awards
November 6, 2020, London, UK
SD-WAN Digital Symposium
November 12, 2020, One Day Digital Symposium
All Upcoming Live Events
UPCOMING WEBINARS
October 13, 2020 The state of SRv6
October 13, 2020 Develop a Strategy to Become an Enterprise Edge Expert
October 15, 2020 Distributing/Processing Next-Gen Streaming Video
October 19, 2020 5G Ecosystem Symposium Day One: The Next Wave of 5G
October 20, 2020 Transforming 5G Networks With Disaggregated Cell Site Gateways
October 20, 2020 After the Cloud Rush: How Service Providers Are Filling the Security Gaps
October 21, 2020 5G Ecosystem Symposium Day Two: Private Mobile Networks
October 22, 2020 SCTE•ISBE Live Learning Webinar Series™: Virtualizing the Cable Access Network
October 22, 2020 Cloud Native – The Next Frontier of Network Transformation
October 27, 2020 Building a Dynamic Network Infrastructure With Open, Programmable and Scalable Building Blocks
October 28, 2020 Open vRAN Promises to Change the Mobile Access Network From Procurement to Performance
October 28, 2020 Digital Transformation Paves the Way for 5G and Beyond
November 3, 2020 5G Transport & Network Strategies Day 1
November 4, 2020 Why Industry 4.0 Needs an Intelligent Edge
November 4, 2020 PAM4 or Coherent? An Optical Access Reach Review
November 5, 2020 5G Transport & Network Strategies Day 2
November 19, 2020 SCTE•ISBE Live Learning Webinar Series: Testing the Next-Gen Cable Network
December 10, 2020 SCTE•ISBE Live Learning Webinar Series: Dreaming of Streaming Video
Webinar Archive
PARTNER PERSPECTIVES - content from our sponsors
What Is BGP Security and Why Does Your Network Need It? By Cisco Systems
Choosing the Right SD-WAN Enables Valuable Opportunities for Service Providers By Fortinet
COVID-19: The Lasting Impacts on Telecom By Huawei
Security Assurance Is Essential in a 5G World By ZTE
AUTIN, Contactless Intelligent Operations By Huawei
All Partner Perspectives
GUEST PERSPECTIVES - curated contributions
Is the COVID-19 pandemic a catalyst for the fourth industrial revolution? By Javier Ger, Telecom Argentina & Claudio Saes, Bell Labs Consulting
All Guest Perspectives
HOME
Sign In
SEARCH
CLOSE
MORE
CLOSE