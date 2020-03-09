Sign In Register
5G
The Edge
Open RAN
Private Networks
Cloud Native/NFV
Security
AI/Automation
Cable/Video
DOCSIS CCAP Cable Business Services 10G The Bauminator
IoT
OSS/BSS
SD-WAN
Optical/IP
FTTX DCI Routing Any Haul/X-Haul
Test & Measurement
Services
4G/3G/WiFi
6G
Regions
Asia Africa Europe India Middle East
Industry Show News
Mobile World Congress Big 5G Event
Events
Big 5G EventCable Next-Gen Digital SymposiumGlobal Telecoms Awards
Events Archives
Cable Next Gen-Technologies & StrategiesLeading Lights AwardsAfricaCom 2020
Webinars
Upcoming Webinars Archived Webinars 5G Webinars Live Learning Webinars
White Papers
Tech Centers
Future Vision Tech Center
Market Leader Programs
Internet for the Future
Communities
The 5G Exchange LR Asia Broadband World News Connecting Africa Telecoms.com Women In Comms
Light Reading Video
Telecom Innovators Showcase
Light Reading Audio
Light Reading Podcast Executive Spotlight Q&A
News & Views Events Leading Lights Awards About Us Advertise With Us Newsletter Signup
x
Newsletter Signup Sign In Register
Cable/Video

$40,000 raised for Hildenbrand memorial award, scholarship

News Wire Feed Light Reading 9/3/2020
Comment (0)

EXTON, Pa. – The Society of Cable Telecommunications Engineers (SCTE), its global arm, the International Society of Broadband Experts (ISBE), and the SCTE Foundation today announced new funding for, and winners of, the Wilt J. Hildenbrand Jr. memorial scholarships and awards instituted last year.

SCTE•ISBE and the Foundation announced that a campaign by "Friends of Wilt" raised a total of $40,000 this year, matching the initial donation last year by the YAS Foundation that spurred creation of the Wilt J. Hildenbrand Jr. scholarships and the annual Wilt J. Hildenbrand Jr. Rising Leader award. Friends of Wilt donors include: The Dolan Family; Mike Lajoie; James Blackley; Rouzbeh Yassini; Yvette Kanouff; Mark Hess; Pragash Pillai; Joe Godas; and Kathy Davis.

The Wilt J. Hildenbrand Jr. Rising Leader award, which recognizes a rising cable telecommunications star under the age of 40, is being presented this year to Kerry Zinger, senior manager of software development at Charter Communications. Zinger is a veteran who spent eight years in the Army reserves. Among Zinger's accomplishments has been the success of Charter's IP Video Services (IPVS) application. Zinger skillfully addressed operational issues and refactored the application to enable it to orchestrate customer experiences on both QAM and IP delivered video. Today, she manages the IPVS application which helps support millions of video customer experiences daily and is a key component in Charter's video streaming products, including the highly-rated Spectrum TV App.

This year's $20,000 Wilt J. Hildenbrand Jr. scholarship will be shared by five students from STEM School Highlands Ranch: Corbin Baird, Katie Butler, Dylan Homesley, Aedin Elise Sarff and Ben Vigil. All five were First Robotics team colleagues of Kendrick Castillo, who was killed saving the lives of other students during a shooting at the school in May 2020.

Hildenbrand passed away last year at the age of 70 after a lengthy career that included four decades in the Cablevision organization. Hildenbrand joined the company as chief engineer in 1976 and ultimately became executive vice president of technology and engineering. Among his innovations were Cablevision's rollouts of 100 Mbps residential broadband, downloadable security for digital video services and cloud-based navigation for legacy set-top boxes.

SCTE/ISBE

Related Stories
COMMENTS
Newest First | Oldest First | Threaded View
Add Comment
Be the first to post a comment regarding this story.
EDUCATIONAL RESOURCES
FEATURED VIDEO
UPCOMING LIVE EVENTS
Big 5G Event
September 22-24, 2020, Virtual Event
Cable Next-Gen Digital Symposium
October 6-10, 2020, Two Day Digital Symposium
Global Telecoms Awards
November 19, 2020, London, UK
All Upcoming Live Events
UPCOMING WEBINARS
September 8, 2020 6GHz band for 5G: the Opportunities for Society
September 10, 2020 Private Wireless Networks: Unlocking the Value for Enterprise Business
September 10, 2020 Leveraging the Cloud in the New 5G Edge
September 15, 2020 Architecture for High-Performance Cloud-Native CDN
September 15, 2020 Automating Software Defined IP Transport Networks
September 16, 2020 Comprehensive Security Assurance Is Essential in the 5G Era
September 16, 2020 From Monetization to Engagement: What’s Missing from Your 5G Stack?
September 17, 2020 Digitalized and Automated FTTx: Key to successful deployment
September 17, 2020 SCTE•ISBE Live Learning Webinar Series: Getting Ready for DOCSIS 4.0
September 29, 2020 Turning Disparate Data Into a Market Growth Opportunity
September 30, 2020 Rewriting the FTTx playbook with Open and Disaggregated approach
October 22, 2020 SCTE•ISBE Live Learning Webinar Series: Virtualizing the Cable Access Network
November 19, 2020 SCTE•ISBE Live Learning Webinar Series: Testing the Next-Gen Cable Network
December 10, 2020 SCTE•ISBE Live Learning Webinar Series: Dreaming of Streaming Video
Webinar Archive
PARTNER PERSPECTIVES - content from our sponsors
3GPP R18 Launches 5G Smart Grid Research, Unifies Global Standards, and Leads Industry Development By Huawei
NetEngine 8000 Helps Open Up the 400GE Intelligent IP Era By Huawei
DC 2025: Ultra-Fast, Scalable, Green By Huawei
AUTIN AI Practices Delivers Cost Reduction, Quality Improvement and Transformation for Operation and Maintenance By Jet Xu, Director, ICT Operation Marketing & Solution Sales Dept, Huawei
Premium Networks Build Differentiated Competitiveness for Carriers By Huawei
All Partner Perspectives
HOME
Sign In
SEARCH
CLOSE
MORE
CLOSE