Zoom Gets CableLabs Stamp for D3.1 Modem with 2.5-Gig LAN Port

Boston, Mass. -- Zoom Telephonics, Inc. ("Zoom" or "the Company") (OTCQB: ZMTP), a leading producer of cable modems and other communication products, today reported that its Motorola Model MB8611 has recently earned CableLabs certification. This DOCSIS 3.1 cable modem features a 2.5 Gbps LAN port, ideal for new cable services with speeds over 1 Gbps and for use with routers and computers that have a 2.5 Gbps WAN port. This is a "future proof" modem that also works well for slower DOCSIS 3.0 cable services and for slower routers, computers, and other devices.

Motorola Model MB8611 samples are expected to be available for cable service provider testing in January 2020, and to be in mass production as soon as March 2020. Sales through retailers will begin after completion of tests by Comcast and others, and those sales are expected to begin in March 2020.

Frank Manning, Zoom's CEO, commented on the successful completion of Motorola MB8611 Cablelabs certification. "This product has excellent potential for sales through retailers and service providers. Cable Internet services over 1 Gbps are coming soon, and this is the ideal cable modem for those services and for slower services. It works for all consumer routers, but it really shines for WiFi 6 routers and computers that include a 2.5 Gbps WAN port. Our Motorola MB8600 and some other DOCSIS 3.1 cable modems have used Port Aggregation to support cable Internet speeds over 1 Gbps; but a 2.5 Gbps port is a much better solution that is already supported by some WiFi 6 routers and computers, and that over time will be supported by many more."

Joe Wytanis, Zoom's President, added: "The Motorola MB8611 is part of a wave of new DOCSIS 3.1 products we're bringing to the market. This product should make an important contribution to our revenues in 2020 and beyond."

