WOW Revenues Dip 2.1% in Q3

ENGLEWOOD, Colo. -- WideOpenWest ("WOW!" or the "Company"), a leading, fully integrated provider of residential and commercial high-speed data, video and telephony services to customers in the United States, today announced financial and operating results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2019.

Third Quarter 2019 Highlights



Total net Subscriber additions of 7,800

Achieved HSD RGU net additions of 10,200 and HSD RGU net additions of 7,900, excluding net additions from Edge-Outs

Total Revenue of $285.4 million; Net Income of $11.2 million; Diluted Earnings Per Share of $0.14

Adjusted to exclude the impact of Hurricane Michael, Transaction Adjusted EBITDA was $110.4 million, representing an increase of 3.5% over the third quarter of 2018

Transaction Adjusted Diluted Earnings Per Share was $0.26

Transaction Adjusted EBITDA margin of 38.7% represents expansion of more than 200 basis points over the third quarter of 2018

Total Edge-Out projects have extended the network to 166,600 homes passed, which included the addition of 14,000 homes passed in the third quarter of 2019

"We are very pleased with the growth in total HSD RGUs as well as increase in organic HSD RGUs growth," said Teresa Elder, chief executive officer of WOW! "This was the best HSD RGU and organic HSD RGU net additions we've seen since the first quarter of 2018. Additionally, the increase in Edge-Out homes passed in the month of September 2019 was the best in the Company's history."

Revenue

For the quarter ended September 30, 2019, Total Revenue decreased 2.1% to $285.4 million compared to the quarter ended September 30, 2018, which was driven primarily by a reduction in residential Video and Telephony RGUs, partially offset by growth in residential HSD RGU's and ARPU and Business Services Subscription Revenue growth.

Total Subscription Revenue for the quarter ended September 30, 2019, was $262.4 million, down $4.9 million, or 1.8%, compared to the quarter ended September 30, 2018. Residential Subscription Revenue was $227.7 million, down $6.6 million, or 2.8%, compared to the quarter ended September 30, 2018. Business Services Subscription Revenue, totaled $34.7 million, up $1.7 million, or 5.2%, compared to the quarter ended September 30, 2018.

Customers

WOW! reported Total Subscribers of 811,300 as of June 30, 2019. The Company transitioned statistical reporting tools and standardized reporting methodologies in the third quarter of 2019. The standardized reporting led to the following decreases to June 30, 2019, subscriber and RGU counts: Total Subscribers (1,500), HSD RGUs (1,800), Video RGUs (1,000), and Total RGUs (2,800).

WideOpenWest

