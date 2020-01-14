& cplSiteName &

WOW Hires VP of IT Design & Development

Light Reading
News Wire Feed
Light Reading
1/2/2020

ENGLEWOOD, Colo. -- WOW! Internet, Cable & Phone (NYSE: WOW), a leading broadband and communications service provider, today announced the appointment of Teresa Jacobs as senior vice president of IT design and development. Jacobs will oversee the teams responsible for system architecture, design, analysis, development and quality assurance, while defining and developing the overall IT design and development roadmap for WOW!.

Jacobs' appointment follows additions to WOW!'s growing IT team, including the recent appointment of Mark Veyette as senior vice president of IT operations. Jacobs' responsibilities allow WOW!'s IT team to better allocate time and resources for innovation-driven solutions. Jacobs and the rest of the WOW! IT team will report to Bill Case, WOW!'s newly appointed chief information officer.

Jacobs brings more than 25 years of experience in the telecommunications industry, serving in vice president roles for nearly a decade. She most recently served as vice president of global quality engineering and technology delivery center at Pearson, while holding various VP roles at CenturyLink. She has also held positions at Qwest Communications and U S West.

WideOpenWest

(0)  | 
Comment  | 
Print  | 
Related Stories
Newest First  |  Oldest First  |  Threaded View        ADD A COMMENT
Featured Video
Upcoming Live Events
March 16-18, 2020, Embassy Suites, Denver, Colorado
May 18-20, 2020, Irving Convention Center, Dallas, TX
All Upcoming Live Events
Upcoming Webinars
January 22, 2020
Virtualized RAN: 4G/5G strategies, opportunities and pitfalls
Webinar Archive
Partner Perspectives - content from our sponsors
Cisco’s Internet for the Future Vision Redefines the Economics
By Donyel Jones-Williams, Director, Product Marketing, Global Service Provider Marketing, Cisco
Experience Is Vital for SDH Migration
By Deng Qiang, Senior Product Manager, Huawei
All Partner Perspectives
Slideshows
Vienna Views: Pics From the 2020 Vision Executive Summit
More Slideshows