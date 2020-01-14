WOW Hires VP of IT Design & Development

ENGLEWOOD, Colo. -- WOW! Internet, Cable & Phone (NYSE: WOW), a leading broadband and communications service provider, today announced the appointment of Teresa Jacobs as senior vice president of IT design and development. Jacobs will oversee the teams responsible for system architecture, design, analysis, development and quality assurance, while defining and developing the overall IT design and development roadmap for WOW!.

Jacobs' appointment follows additions to WOW!'s growing IT team, including the recent appointment of Mark Veyette as senior vice president of IT operations. Jacobs' responsibilities allow WOW!'s IT team to better allocate time and resources for innovation-driven solutions. Jacobs and the rest of the WOW! IT team will report to Bill Case, WOW!'s newly appointed chief information officer.

Jacobs brings more than 25 years of experience in the telecommunications industry, serving in vice president roles for nearly a decade. She most recently served as vice president of global quality engineering and technology delivery center at Pearson, while holding various VP roles at CenturyLink. She has also held positions at Qwest Communications and U S West.

WideOpenWest