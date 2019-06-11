WOW Hires SVP of IT Ops

ENGLEWOOD, Colo. -- WOW! Internet, Cable & Phone (NYSE: WOW) today announced the appointment of Mark Veyette as senior vice president of IT operations to oversee IT functions and procedures, including application deployment, server and device management, computer operations and help desk services.

Veyette's appointment continues to showcase WOW!'s growing technology team, following the recent promotion of Bill Case as chief information officer. Veyette will report directly to Case as the company continues to focus on transforming its approach to technology, IT and project management.

With more than 35 years of experience in both telecommunications and IT, Veyette has held senior IT leadership positions at Cricket Communications, T-mobile, Echostar, AT&T Broadband, MediaOne, StarTek, and Argo.

Veyette received his Bachelor of Arts degree in computer science from Seton Hall University, while receiving his Associates degree in math and science from Valley Forge Military Academy & College.

