WOW Hires John Roy as VP, Engineering Ops

ENGLEWOOD, Colo. -- WOW! Internet, Cable & Phone (NYSE: WOW) today announced the appointment of John Roy as vice president of engineering operations. Roy will oversee various operational functions within network operations, ensuring compliance with all company goals, directives, and objectives.

Roy's appointment continues to showcase WOW!'s growing technology team, following the recent hire of Mark Veyette as senior vice president of IT operations and the recent promotion of Bill Case as chief information officer.

With more than 22 years of experience in telecommunications, Roy has held leadership positions at T-Mobile, Layer3 TV, Comcast, Media One and Charter Communications. Roy has broad technical knowledge in network engineering and operations and in the deployment of innovative technologies. Most recently, John served as vice president of operations in T-Mobile's Home and Entertainment department, and as senior vice president at Layer3TV prior to T-Mobile's purchase of the multichannel video programming distributor (MVPD).

Roy received his Bachelor of Arts degree in computer science from Palomar College.

