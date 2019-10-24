WOW Extends Network Reach in Ohio

CLEVELAND -- WOW! Internet, Cable & Phone (NYSE: WOW), a leading broadband and communications service provider, continues to expand its Cleveland-area footprint with services now available to thousands of potential customers in Parma, a suburb south of Cleveland. Residents and businesses in Parma now have even more Internet provider choices with access to the full suite of WOW!'s services, including WOW!'s fastest 1 Gig Internet speeds.

WOW! has been rapidly expanding its Ohio footprint since 2017, bringing service to new residential customers in 14 new communities, including the most recent additions of Lyndhurst, Mayfield Heights, Willowick and Wickcliffe. Now, nearly 200,000 Ohio residents have access to WOW!'s fastest 1 Gig Internet speeds and to its award-winning customer service.

When paired with the appropriate equipment and 1 Gig compatible devices, a 1 Gig (1,000 Mbps) Internet connection, users can download a full-length HD movie in 36 seconds, 25 songs in one second and enjoy more playing time and less buffering with online gaming.

