& cplSiteName &

WOW Extends Network Reach in Ohio

Light Reading
News Wire Feed
Light Reading
10/24/2019

CLEVELAND -- WOW! Internet, Cable & Phone (NYSE: WOW), a leading broadband and communications service provider, continues to expand its Cleveland-area footprint with services now available to thousands of potential customers in Parma, a suburb south of Cleveland. Residents and businesses in Parma now have even more Internet provider choices with access to the full suite of WOW!'s services, including WOW!'s fastest 1 Gig Internet speeds.

WOW! has been rapidly expanding its Ohio footprint since 2017, bringing service to new residential customers in 14 new communities, including the most recent additions of Lyndhurst, Mayfield Heights, Willowick and Wickcliffe. Now, nearly 200,000 Ohio residents have access to WOW!'s fastest 1 Gig Internet speeds and to its award-winning customer service.

When paired with the appropriate equipment and 1 Gig compatible devices, a 1 Gig (1,000 Mbps) Internet connection, users can download a full-length HD movie in 36 seconds, 25 songs in one second and enjoy more playing time and less buffering with online gaming.

WideOpenWest

(0)  | 
Comment  | 
Print  | 
Newest First  |  Oldest First  |  Threaded View        ADD A COMMENT
Featured Video
Upcoming Live Events
November 5, 2019, London, England
November 7, 2019, London, UK
November 14, 2019, Maritim Hotel, Berlin
December 3-5, 2019, Vienna, Austria
December 3, 2019, New York, New York
March 16-18, 2020, Embassy Suites, Denver, Colorado
May 18-20, 2020, Irving Convention Center, Dallas, TX
All Upcoming Live Events
Upcoming Webinars
October 29, 2019
IoT, 5G, Security, and RoI
November 14, 2019
Securing the Cable Network
Webinar Archive
Partner Perspectives - content from our sponsors
Sports Venues: Where 5G Brings a Truly Immersive Experience
By Peter Linder, 5G Evangelist, North America, Ericsson
All Partner Perspectives
Slideshows
France's Bike Fest Demands Tour de Force From Orange
More Slideshows